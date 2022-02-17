'Promising' results for shooters in Jakarta: Teo

The Republic added a sixth gold on the last day of its campaign at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Grand Prix in Jakarta yesterday.

The women's 25m pistol team of Teo Shun Xie, Teh Xiu Hong and Nicole Tan outscored Thailand's Tanyaporn Prucksakorn, Chidchanok Hirunphoem and Natsara Champalat 17-11 in the gold-medal match.

This is Teo's third gold of the competition. She won the individual 25m pistol and women's air pistol team titles earlier.

Teo, 33, said: "The performance and results in Jakarta are satisfactory and promising. I'm very proud of the team, of what we have achieved... It's a good start for the year and I hope that we will keep this momentum rolling."

Meanwhile, Nigel Lim earned his second bronze after finishing third in the 25m rapid fire pistol medal match with 10 points.

Thailand's Ram Khamhaeng beat compatriot Schwakon Triniphakorn to the title, winning the gold-medal match 16-15.

Lim also teamed up with Hoong Shi Xiang and Lin Jingxiang to claim bronze in the air pistol team on Saturday.

Lim, 42, said his two medals showed he is on track ahead of May's SEA Games in Hanoi, where he will compete in the 25m rapid fire pistol, 25m standard pistol and 50m free pistol.

But he wants to work on "being able to perform when needed, under competition stress".

Lim, who aims to win his events in Vietnam, added: "It feels great to compete with many shooters again and it's always fun competing overseas as this is what we've been training so hard for."

Siblings Martina and Marat Veloso also made their debut as partners in the mixed team 50m rifle three positions, finishing last of six teams in the second qualification stage with 561 points.

Compatriots Jasmine Ser and See Jun Ren were one rung above the siblings with 567 points. Both Singaporean teams did not reach the medal matches.

Indonesia's Diaz Kusumawardani and Fathur Gustafian beat Thai pair Jayden Jitrawee Mohprasit and Napis Tortungpanich 16-8 in the gold-medal match, while Thailand's Thanyalak Chotphibunsin and Thongphaphum Vongsukdee finished third.

Hosts Indonesia top the medal table ahead of the final day of competition today with six golds, eight silvers and two bronzes. They are followed by Singapore (6-2-8) and Thailand (4-6-5).

The Republic's shooters will skip today's events - men's and mixed team 25m rapid fire pistol - and return to Singapore to prepare for the Feb 26-March 8 ISSF World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.