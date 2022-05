Patience and perseverance have paid off for Singapore's athletics contingent at the SEA Games, who will return to the Republic today with their best total medal haul for almost 30 years, but more work is to be done if they are to build on this promise.

They picked up 11 medals - one gold, three silvers and seven bronzes - in Hanoi, marking a significant improvement from the last edition three years ago in the Philippines, where they picked up just three bronze medals.