‘Pro triathlon can be as big as tennis’, says PTO chief Renouf as inaugural Asian Open heads to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Landmarks like the Merlion and the Singapore Flyer will be among the sights some of world-class athletes - as well as amateurs - taking part in the inaugural Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Asian Open will take in come Aug 19-20.
The PTO on Thursday announced a multi-year partnership - understood to be for an initial three years - with the Singapore Tourism Board and Sport Singapore to expand its tour series into the continent. Previously, it had staged the Canadian Open and US Open, as well as the Collins Cup event, as part of its PTO tour series.
PTO chief executive officer Sam Renouf said: “When we were planning the first PTO Asian Open, the opportunity to stage the event in Singapore and seeing the world’s best triathletes race around the iconic Marina Bay was something that made sense on many levels.
“It is important that the PTO Tour goes to different continents, different kinds of courses and different climates - that will enable us to see who really is the greatest endurance athlete on the planet.
“Singapore will be a great destination as well as a great race venue.”
The Asian Open will be broadcast to over 170 territories around the world, with the PTO Tour counting Warner Bros. Discovery among their broadcast partners.
The race will feature a women’s and men’s 100km race - 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run - which Renouf told The Straits Times allows the very best athletes in the short and long formats of triathlon races to “meet in the middle” to compete to find out who truly is the best.
“In triathlons now you have the shorter distances like in the Olympics (which takes under two hours)... and you’ve got Ironman which is what most people have heard of which takes eight hours.
“We looked at that... and created a new distance, which is the ‘100’... it takes about three hours or three hours and 15 minutes for the best athletes to do that,” he said, adding that he felt the PTO’s format was a great fit for TV broadcasts.
Renouf, himself a former elite athlete, described the upcoming Asian Open as being “like three events in one”.
In addition to the professional races, the competition will offer opportunities to amateur and even masters athletes to compete over the same 100km course in the Marina Bay Financial District, with organisers promising further information on this in February.
He said: “There will also be a bunch of health and wellness activations like a fun run, which will have a low ticket price and we hope will invite more people to come and be inspired by the event.
“So the (Asian Open) is for professionals, for amateur triathletes, and it’s also a wellness festival with participation for the everyday public.”
Australian Ashleigh Gentle, the standout women’s performer in PTO’s 2022 races, said her experience last year was “very exciting” and looked forward to racing in Singapore.
“Today’s news on the 2023 calendar shows that things are moving in the right direction,” said the 31-year-old.
Renouf, 38, is familiar with Singapore having previously worked in the Republic with event solutions company Active Network from 2011 to 2017, and said the location was ideal given its status as a “tourism icon”, from a logistical perspective and ease for athletes to travel to, as well as its “dynamism”.
“Singapore is a really can-do country and it’s a place where things get done,” he said.
The Asian Open is part of a new slate of events for 2023 which STB had previously announced in a bid to ramp up post-pandemic recovery in the sector.
Calling the event a “timely addition”, STB director for sports & wellness Ong Ling Lee added: “This adds buzz to our city and strengthens Singapore’s position as a leading destination for sports in the region.
“As we look forward to welcoming the world’s top triathletes this August, we hope locals and international visitors will also enjoy the mass participation opportunities and explore what Singapore has to offer beyond the event.”
The PTO is a young body, mooted in 2014, formed in 2016 before attracting major investment in 2020 from billionaire Michael Moritz which was the catalyst for staging events around the world.
Describing the PTO as being similar to what the ATP and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) are to tennis, and the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) and Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) are to golf, Renouf said: “They were (all) formed by groups of athletes who wanted to make their sport better. And that’s exactly what happened with the PTO.
“The professional athletes had seen the rise of the sport but the professional sports growth hadn’t necessarily tracked the participation growth globally.”
Renouf believes the sky is the limit for the PTO and triathlon, highlighting that it is a young sport - it originated only about 45 years ago - and that it has the right people in place. For example, Chris Kermode, the former managing director for the ATP’s season-ending World Tour Finals, was appointed PTO’s executive chairman in October 2022.
“That’s an indication of our ambition,” said Renouf.
“I see no reason why in 20, 30 or 40 years, triathlon cannot be considered at the same level as tennis and golf from a professional level. That’s obviously a big, lofty goal but those sports had a 100-year headstart to us.”