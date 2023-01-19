‘Pro triathlon can be as big as tennis’, says PTO chief Renouf as inaugural Asian Open heads to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Landmarks like the Merlion and the Singapore Flyer will be among the sights some of world-class athletes - as well as amateurs - taking part in the inaugural Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Asian Open will take in come Aug 19-20.

The PTO on Thursday announced a multi-year partnership - understood to be for an initial three years - with the Singapore Tourism Board and Sport Singapore to expand its tour series into the continent. Previously, it had staged the Canadian Open and US Open, as well as the Collins Cup event, as part of its PTO tour series.

PTO chief executive officer Sam Renouf said: “When we were planning the first PTO Asian Open, the opportunity to stage the event in Singapore and seeing the world’s best triathletes race around the iconic Marina Bay was something that made sense on many levels.

“It is important that the PTO Tour goes to different continents, different kinds of courses and different climates - that will enable us to see who really is the greatest endurance athlete on the planet.

“Singapore will be a great destination as well as a great race venue.”

The Asian Open will be broadcast to over 170 territories around the world, with the PTO Tour counting Warner Bros. Discovery among their broadcast partners.

The race will feature a women’s and men’s 100km race - 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run - which Renouf told The Straits Times allows the very best athletes in the short and long formats of triathlon races to “meet in the middle” to compete to find out who truly is the best.

“In triathlons now you have the shorter distances like in the Olympics (which takes under two hours)... and you’ve got Ironman which is what most people have heard of which takes eight hours.

“We looked at that... and created a new distance, which is the ‘100’... it takes about three hours or three hours and 15 minutes for the best athletes to do that,” he said, adding that he felt the PTO’s format was a great fit for TV broadcasts.

Renouf, himself a former elite athlete, described the upcoming Asian Open as being “like three events in one”.

In addition to the professional races, the competition will offer opportunities to amateur and even masters athletes to compete over the same 100km course in the Marina Bay Financial District, with organisers promising further information on this in February.

He said: “There will also be a bunch of health and wellness activations like a fun run, which will have a low ticket price and we hope will invite more people to come and be inspired by the event.

“So the (Asian Open) is for professionals, for amateur triathletes, and it’s also a wellness festival with participation for the everyday public.”

Australian Ashleigh Gentle, the standout women’s performer in PTO’s 2022 races, said her experience last year was “very exciting” and looked forward to racing in Singapore.

“Today’s news on the 2023 calendar shows that things are moving in the right direction,” said the 31-year-old.