Pro-Palestinian rapper Ghali's role at opening ceremony raises flap in Italy

FILE PHOTO: Ghali arrives for Gucci's exclusive screening of 'The Tiger', a short film directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

MILAN, Jan 28 - The inclusion of Italian rapper Ghali in the cast of performers at the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics has sparked a row in Italy because of his past genocide allegations against Israel over its war in Gaza.

Members of Italy's right-wing League party, part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, have criticised the choice of Ghali, a high-profile figure who was born in Milan to Tunisian parents, to perform at the event in the San Siro stadium on February 6.

Ghali was at the centre of a political spat two years ago during the popular Sanremo song contest when he called for a "stop to the genocide" in reference to Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

Israel has denied committing genocide in the enclave, where a fragile ceasefire with Palestinian Hamas militants took hold in October after two years of devastating war.

A League source called Ghali a "pro-Palestinian fanatic" who hated Israel and the centre-right in comments to the Italian media.

Sports Minister Andrea Abodi said he did not expect Ghali to use the Olympic stage to make a political point.

"I am not embarrassed to disagree with Ghali's views and the messages he has sent, but I believe that a country must be able to absorb the impact of an artist who has expressed an opinion that we do not share, which will not be expressed on that stage," he said.

Ghali, who has not commented on the row, is likely to appeal to a younger audience more than other performers at the opening ceremony who will include tenor Andrea Bocelli and U.S. pop singer Mariah Carey.

Franco-Malian pop star Aya Nakamura was the target of racist abuse online when it emerged that she would sing at the opening of the Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024. REUTERS