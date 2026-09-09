Private investment a threat to Australian game, says NSW Cricket

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sept 9 - Cricket New South Wales criticised Cricket Australia's decision to proceed with private investment in the Big Bash leagues on Wednesday, warning that the move could reduce funding for grassroots cricket and weaken the sport's long-term development.

Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday that private investors would be introduced into the Big Bash League (BBL) from the 2027-28 season, beginning with the sale of the Melbourne Renegades Twenty20 franchise.

While backing the continued growth of both the men's and women's BBL competitions, Cricket NSW said diverting profits to external investors risked reducing funds available for community cricket.

"This decision risks leaving cricket in NSW and Australia strategically and financially worse off, with direct consequences for our ability to invest in grassroots cricket," Cricket NSW said in a statement.

Cricket NSW said profits generated by its Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder franchises were reinvested into participation programmes, contributing to an 80% increase in participation among children aged five to 12 over the past four years.

It added that one-third of Australia's contracted players came from NSW.

"The redistribution of profits to external investors reduces our ability to invest in community cricket, creating long-term impacts at all levels," it said.

Cricket NSW also expressed disappointment with the process leading to the decision, saying it had raised concerns with Cricket Australia.

The board added that four conditions agreed by state association chairs in June before any sale process was undertaken had not been met.

Despite its opposition, the organisation said it would continue working with Cricket Australia and other stakeholders to ensure the game's future.

"We are proud to be part of an Australian cricket system that is the envy of the world. Cricket NSW will continue working with Cricket Australia... to ensure our game continues to thrive," it added. REUTERS