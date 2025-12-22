Princess Ilaria should reclaim her throne

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,600m)

(1) WINDS OF GRACE has been costly to follow but can break her duck after several near-misses.

(4) GALAXY QUEEN and (3) HUBERTUS HUNT finished close-up last time and they would not need to improve a great deal to make life difficult for the selection.

(10) SHADOWLINE has scope to improve, so she could get into the picture too.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(7) LANCE ALOT improved to finish ahead of (1) MILAN’S WORLD over the track and trip last time. He should confirm his superiority on 4kg better terms in his peak outing.

(10) SHOREYBOMBA and (9) ONE OF THOSE DAYS are closely matched on the form of a recent 1,450m meeting at this venue. They are improving and should have more to offer over this extended trip.

Race 3 (2,000m)

The thriving (1) NKWENKWEZI has the form and experience to fight out the finish. But she is engaged to run at an earlier meeting, which casts doubt over her participation. If she runs, she has a big winning chance.

Last-start winner (3) SKY PILLAR ROCK and the seasoned hard-knocker (4) BANHA BRIDGE should be competitive.

The progressive (6) BELLEROPHON also has a say, but he is also engaged to run at an earlier race. Keep an eye should he line up.

Race 4 (1,500m)

(3) FATHER CHRISTMAS and (6) PRINCE OF KILDARE are closely matched on their 1,450m meeting in October. The latter is 0.5kg better off, but the former is open to improvement in his peak outing, so he can uphold that form.

(1) Johnny Drama won over the mile at Vaal last time. The slightly shorter trip would not faze him.

Last-start maiden winner (9) FORCE PUBLIQUE also has the means to make his presence felt.

Race 5 (1,450m)

Several with chances in a small but competitive line-up, but a chance is taken on the consistent (8) PRINCESS ILARIA. She is unbeaten over the track and trip and capitalising off a slightly reduced mark.

Class-droppers (1) THAT’S MY BABY, stablemate (6) LADY SABRINA and (3) TINA LOVELACE boast solid form credentials too.

Race 6 (1,450m)

Last-start winner (3) SARAGOSSA CAT continues to improve and will have more to offer over this extended trip.

(6) FIRE IN HER SOUL fluffed her lines in a 3YO feature last time but is 2.5kg better off with the selection on earlier 1,400m form, so there should not be much separating the pair on these terms.

Hard-knocker (4) WHIRLYBIRD can pose a threat.

Recent scorer (7) INTO DANCING has more to do on handicap debut, but could get a look-in.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(7) MANYELETI was beaten for the first time recently, but she lost little in defeat behind an experienced rival to whom she conceded weight. She is the least exposed of these runners and would not need to improve much to get back to winning ways.

Older duo (4) GREEN FLASH and (6) ROAMING SPIRIT have the form and experience to acquit themselves competitvely too.

Fellow 3YO filly (5) ALPINE JET also has scope for improvement.

Race 8 (1,000m)

The well-related (8) TEMPRANILLO was impressive when winning her maiden last time and could follow up with further progress expected.

(2) MAVERICK QUEEN is engaged to run at an earlier meeting. But she has won two of her last three starts, so will likely play a leading role if taking her place.

On their Nov 13 clash, the aptly named familiar foe (1) SEASON’S GREETINGS will have a role to play on 2kg better terms.

(5) DEAL MAKER completes the shortlist.