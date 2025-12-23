Pressure builds on Milano Cortina organisers amid climate concerns and funding issues

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Olympic rings on the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, which will host the curling, wheelchair curling, and Paralympic closing ceremony during the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026, in Cortina, Italy, January 25, 2025. REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo

VAL GARDENA, Italy, Dec 23 - Pressure is mounting on Italian authorities to accelerate preparations for the Milano Cortina Olympics amid funding gaps and unusually warm temperatures, even as the head of world skiing openly advocates a fundamental overhaul of how future Winter Games are hosted.

With the Games due to start in February, International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) president Johan Eliasch said Italy’s challenges were symptomatic of deeper structural issues facing winter sport, as rising costs, climate pressure and under-used infrastructure fuel calls for a rotating model of permanent Olympic hosts.

Growing concern over climate pressure, escalating costs and the waste of Olympic infrastructure after the Games is strengthening support within international sport for a rotation system, under which a small pool of established venues would host the Winter Olympics on a recurring basis.

Proponents argue that such a model would allow long-term planning, reduce spending and ensure consistent conditions for athletes and spectators, rather than forcing hosts to build or upgrade facilities that are rarely used once the Games end.

Eliasch said several Olympic venues were facing technical difficulties not because of shortcomings by local organisers, but because of funding issues at government level.

Games organisers have said the venues will be ready on time.

“We see here that there are some venues that have technical difficulties. It’s not the organizing committees. It’s just simply a lack of funding from the Italian government,” he told Reuters in an interview.

“It’s really important that every effort is now made to make sure that everything is ready on time.”

Eliasch warned that readiness alone was not enough.

“We know that we will get everything somehow ready on time,” he said. “But the question is, of course, what? And that what needs to meet a certain quality threshold and also experience threshold for the spectators, the fans, the athletes, first and foremost, to make this a success.”

He warned that funding constraints could push preparations beyond critical tipping points.

SNOWMAKING CONCERNS

“We shouldn’t be penny wise and pound foolish,” Eliasch said. “And there are certain tipping points here in the process beyond which there is no return.

“So from a quality perspective, for what we’re trying to do here, it’s really important that funding doesn’t become an impediment to deliver the best of the best for those two and a half weeks in February,” he added.

Snowmaking has emerged as a key concern as organisers prepare venues across northern Italy.

"We know right now that the snowmaking equipment is working, but we have an additional problem, and that is that the temperatures are very warm,” he said. “Which means we can only produce snow during the night, not during the daytime because it’s too warm.

“So the theoretical capacity simply can’t be met,” he added.

He contrasted the situation with regular international competitions.

“If this was a World Cup race or a World Championship race, it would be easy,” Eliasch said. “We’d know exactly what plan B, plan C, plan D is. We wouldn't start making snow this late. We would have plans to bring in snow from other areas, track it in. We would have all sorts of contingency planning."

Olympic events are far more complex, making financial certainty essential.

“Without clarity on and transparency for the organising committee that we’re trying to support in every possible way — and they are doing their best, they’re working incredibly hard — but without resources, no one is going to step forward and deliver without knowing that they will get paid,” Eliasch, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, said.

IOC HAT ON

“It is a very logical step to take,” Eliasch said of a rotation model. “And I have advocated for it with my IOC hat on. Without long-term planning, people are not going to invest. And the Games are getting more and more expensive.”

“Huge investments, billions of dollars, are being invested in infrastructure,” Eliasch added. “Which become wasted after the Olympic Games have been held."

“For Olympic Winter Games, to pull all that together, they need at least five or six years’ notice,” Eliasch said. “I think we’re looking at maybe six to eight venues to start with,” Eliasch said.

Climate pressure is accelerating the debate.

“Climate change could become an existential threat,” Eliasch said. “The only logical way to bring costs down to reasonable levels is to have a rotation scheme."

The stakes extend far beyond winter sport.

“We are competing with Formula One, NFL, NBA, football — we have to be at the forefront,” he said.“The five rings are magical. And that’s something we must protect at all costs.” REUTERS