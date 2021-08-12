President Halimah Yacob urges Singapore's Olympians to channel 'harsh criticism' into motivation

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob has urged the country's Olympians to ignore the haters and instead channel some of the online negativity into motivation.

On Thursday (Aug 12), she met virtually with 15 of the 23 athletes who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, held from July 23 to Aug 8. Some of the athletes were absent as they are based overseas.

Addressing those present, which included swimmer Joseph Schooling and table tennis player Yu Mengyu, the President said: "You can be proud of yourself, regardless of what results you have achieved and what others say, and we are proud of you too. Emotions run high in sports, including from fans and spectators. It is one of the many aspects of sports that captivates.

"During this period, every social media post and media coverage got thousands of people supporting and appreciating your efforts, and many stand inspired by you.

"As part of receiving diverse opinions in a public space, some may have questioned your abilities or dedication. A few may have made hateful comments.

"Rather than paying attention to them, I urge you to take a step back and be assured that no one can take away your dedication to excellence. Ignore those harsh words and use that energy to spur you on to your next goal instead."

At Tokyo 2020, Team Singapore athletes participated in a record 12 sports, but did not return with a medal for the first time in four Olympics since Beijing 2008.

There was online criticism, with some "negative, hurtful comments", particularly following Rio 2016 Olympic champion Schooling's failure to advance from the heats.

It led President Halimah to defend the athletes and encourage Singaporeans to be kind in a Facebook post on July 30.

On Thursday, she thanked the athletes' "village" of family, coaches, sport scientists and medical teams for their support and also urged the sporting ecosystem stakeholders to "continue working hard to create an environment where our athletes can thrive, and our future athletes can be nurtured".

Noting that these had been a first Olympics for many of them (only six had been to a previous edition), President Halimah also told them: "As Olympians, I hope that you will use your experience and knowledge in this regard and give back to the fraternity so that we can build a better sporting nation."

The session was also attended by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) president Tan Chuan-Jin, SNOC secretary-general Chris Chan, Sport Singapore chief Lim Teck Yin, Singapore Sport Institute chief Toh Boon Yi and chef de mission Ben Tan and other officials.