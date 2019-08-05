President Halimah Yacob launches GetActive! Singapore at the Sports Hub

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob on Saturday (August 3) launched the GetActive! Singapore 2019 initiative, alongside some 2,000 volunteers and partners at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Into its fourth year, GetActive! is a campaign by national sports agency Sport Singapore which aims to bring Singaporeans together to celebrate National Day through sport.

President Halimah and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu joined volunteers in a 40-metre by 50-metre heart formation, which symbolised this year's focus on care for others and community-mindedness.

She also pledged an Act of Care, which was to continue building an inclusive and caring society. SportSG hopes to encourage 500,000 of such pledges from Singaporeans from all walks of life.

Said President Halimah: "A caring society is an aspirational goal that all nations strive to attain, but one that can only be achieved when every one of us does our part.

"I am glad that GetActive! Singapore 2019 aims to showcase this common vision of a harmonious society, a caring people and a confident nation through sport."