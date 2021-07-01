President Halimah to Singapore's Olympic-bound athletes: We've got your backs

SINGAPORE - She is the President of Singapore, has completed a Master of Laws and was conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws. But what few know is that President Halimah Yacob has a deep appreciation for speed on land and in water.

As Team Singapore prepare for the Olympics, which open on July 23, Madam Halimah and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong visited Tokyo-bound fencer Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman and badminton players Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min at the OCBC Arena on Thursday (July 1).

At a doorstop interview, she revealed to The Straits Times that her favourite Olympic sport is athletics and she still marvels at Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt breaking the 100m world record in 9.69sec at Beijing 2008 and then the Olympic record in 9.63sec at London 2012.

The 66-year-old said: "I've always been fascinated by athletics... It is so amazing, it is a test of human endurance and spirit. When you see them running, it's like watching human wheels running. Watching him (Bolt) is like watching an art form in itself."

Still, the most unforgettable Olympic moment for the President was when Joseph Schooling won Singapore's first gold medal on Aug 12, 2016 in the 100m butterfly in an Olympic record time of 50.39sec.

She said: "After so many years we were in a bit of a desert (in terms of gold medals at the Olympics), and he brought that torrent of rain by winning the gold medal.

"That was a tremendous feeling because it was something all Singaporeans shared, even those who may not have much interest in sports and never watched any sporting event. It's that one moment of glory on the world stage, in an area where the whole world was competing, and we, Singapore, were small but very outstanding."

On Thursday, Madam Halimah had a conversation with Loh and Yeo and shared her experiences from London 2012, and also tried her hand at fencing with Kiria.

Loh said: "We feel very encouraged because the President and Minister took the time from their busy schedules to visit us and ask about our well-being.

"We shared with her how the coronavirus pandemic affected our training and how our preparations are coming along. We will do our our best to make Singaporeans proud."

While the President will not be heading to Tokyo due to travel restrictions, she will be monitoring their progress and urged Singaporeans to support their countrymen.

She said: "They need that support... to feel the confidence and strength to carry on with their challenge.

"Their spirits are very high, they are highly motivated, which I find extremely encouraging. (My message to them is) take care of themselves, comply with all the health requirements, keep yourself safe and healthy. I know they are doing their best, and they have our support and backing. Although we are not there, we have their backs.

"It has been very challenging for them since the circuit breaker disrupted their training. It has not been easy because there have been a lot of restrictions in terms of how they can train as they observe the safety and health precautions.

"Despite all that, they have been able to qualify for the Olympics, and that is truly remarkable. It shows the extent of their commitment and resilience. For that, we are really very grateful."



President Halimah Yacob tried her hand at fencing with Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



So far, 21 Singaporeans from 10 sports have qualified for Tokyo 2020, with sprinter Shanti Pereira expected to receive a wildcard and a female swimmer set to be nominated under the universality quota.

Madam Halimah noted that Singapore can be proud of its outstanding sporting achievements despite a small talent pool, and that the Government aims "to continuously strengthen this ecosystem so that we produce some of the best athletes to compete at the international area".

She added: "That is always our dream - that we will have athletes of global standing.

"We must have a vision, we must have a dream, but we also know that this is not something we can achieve overnight. We need to put in a lot of effort, we need to have very talented young people who are very interested in sports and who want to give their full heart and commitment to the sport they are interested in.

"What is also important is that we have a whole ecosystem to support them - the government, the national sports associations, and the various agencies coming together to provide that supportive environment for them."