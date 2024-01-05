Premier League transfer window: What do big clubs need?

LONDON – The Premier League transfer window is open, with clubs in the English top flight set to flex their financial muscles. Let’s take a look at where the major teams will look to strengthen in January.

Liverpool (1st, 45 pts)

Liverpool’s rebuild is ahead of schedule after the club signed four new midfielders in the summer transfer window.

Yet it is that area of the pitch where they could look to invest again to try and land just a second league title since 1990.

Wataru Endo has proved a useful stopgap signing after Chelsea won the chase for Moises Caicedo, who joined the London club for a British transfer record.

But Jurgen Klopp’s men could still do with a specialist defensive midfielder and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha fits the bill.

Palhinha’s proposed move to Bayern Munich collapsed at the end of the summer transfer window and the Portugal international has again been one of the Premier League’s best in that position this season.

Aston Villa (2nd, 42 pts)

Many doubt whether Aston Villa will last the course and if they have the strength to win their first league title since 1981.

Unai Emery’s men have balanced a stunning start in the Premier League with their first European campaign for 13 years.

But their squad could be stretched in the final months of the season should they go far in the Europa Conference League.

Ollie Watkins has been central to Villa’s transformation under Emery, but another option up front to take some of the load off the England international is top of their priority list.

Manchester City (3rd, 40 pts)

The defending champions are not expected to splash out in January as they instead hope for a boost from returning stars.

Attacking midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is nearing a return after a five-month layoff due to a hamstring injury.

Star forward Erling Haaland has missed the past seven games in all competitions due to a foot injury and should be fit after the mid-season player break, during which there are fewer fixtures.