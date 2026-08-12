Premier League + app launches in Singapore

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Called Premier League +, it was developed in partnership with StarHub, the EPL’s long-term broadcast partner in Singapore.

The English Premier League’s first direct-to-fans streaming service was launched in Singapore on Aug 12.

Called Premier League +, it was developed in partnership with StarHub, the EPL’s long-term broadcast partner in Singapore.

For the 2026-27 season, which kicks off when defending champions Arsenal host promoted Coventry City on Aug 21 (3am on Aug 22 Singapore time), existing StarHub subscribers with a relevant subscription get to use the Premier League + app by linking their StarHub account to a myPremierLeague account.

The Premier League + app allows fans here to watch all 380 Premier League matches, as well as FA Cup games and the Community Shield – which will see Arsenal take on Manchester City on Aug 16 – across mobile devices, laptops and TVs.

Previously, viewers could watch FA Cup matches on StarHub only if they subscribed to another package.

The Premier League + app will also feature multi-camera viewing options, real-time data overlays, personalised team hubs, highlights, full replays, a 24/7 channel produced by Premier League Studios and streaming in up to 4K where supported.

Three subscription options are available.

There is a 24-hour pass, priced at $16, which gives access to all live and on-demand content for the period. This is available on mobile and laptop only.

There is also a $44 monthly pass with “rolling access” – which is automatically renewed every month, with the flexibility to cancel at any time – and an annual pass at $399, offering 12 months of access at a discounted rate.

Premier League chief media officer Paul Molnar said in a statement on Aug 12: “Today marks an exciting moment as we launch Premier League + in Singapore, giving fans in the country a new and enhanced way to experience the Premier League.

“Singapore has always been home to one of our most passionate fanbases, making it the perfect place to introduce this new experience. Working together with our valued long-term partner StarHub, we’ve created a service that combines every live Premier League match with innovative features and exclusive content, giving fans more ways than ever to connect with the competition they love.”

Fans can sign up via https://www.premierleague.com/en/subscribe-to-pl-plus

In May, StarHub also introduced its own annual pass for watching the EPL.

Called Premier + Annual Pass, it is a 12-month subscription priced at $238 for existing subscribers and $380 for new customers.

Among its existing subscription options, a stand-alone StarHub Premier + pack costs $40.74 a month, with existing customers paying only $25.46.

For StarHub Fibre TV customers, the price for the Premier Pack is $69.90. Under the cross-carriage arrangement, Singtel TV customers also pay $69.90.