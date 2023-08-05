Pre-Olympics swimming event postponed as storms dirty Seine river

PARIS - Participants of this weekend’s Open Water Swimming World Cup were barred from a Friday morning training session in Paris’ river Seine as heavy rainfall caused water quality to dip below health standards, while a women’s event was postponed.

Organisers said the women’s 10km race originally planned for Saturday - a qualifying event for marathon swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympics - had been postponed to Aug 6.

International federation World Aquatics did not immediately respond to a request for comment about further backup plans for the races if the Seine’s water quality does not improve this weekend.

“If the results are bad again... obviously, to ensure the swimmers’ safety, we’ll have to continue with the same restrictions,” said engineer Aurelie Lemaire, as she was taking samples from the Seine.

Last year’s open-water swim competitions took place at the French capital’s Parc de la Villette in northern Paris.

The city has been working on clean-up efforts to make the Seine swimmable again, as it was during the 1900 Paris Olympics.

But heavy rain causes the Parisian sewage system to overflow and be discharged into the river, polluting it with fecal bacteria E.coli and Enterococcus.

As a result, bathing in the Seine has been banned since 1923, with promises to restore water quality going back to 1990, when Paris mayor Jacques Chirac - later French president - vowed to make the Seine swimmable again.

“(Water) quality varies greatly depending on the weather,” said engineer Maelys Hemon.