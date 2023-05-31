Powerlifter Nur Aini Yasli looking forward to Asean Para Games return after 6 years

SINGAPORE – The Asean Para Games (APG) hold a special place in powerlifter Nur Aini Yasli’s heart. It was there in 2017 that she made her debut, becoming the first woman to represent Singapore in the sport at the biennial event.

Aini, who went on to compete in the Commonwealth Games and Paralympics, has not been back since owing to previous editions being cancelled or clashing with other competitions.

The 31-year-old remembers her first Games fondly, with her idol and former national para-swimmer Theresa Goh then part of the 2017 team. The powerlifter is relishing the chance to compete against her regional counterparts again when the event is held in Cambodia from Saturday to June 9.

“It’s nice to travel together as a contingent, it’s been a while,” said Aini, who will be moving up a weight class to the women’s 50kg.

“It’s very memorable because the APG was the first competition competing for powerlifting so to be able to go for another round of it is really meaningful.

She is part of the 25-strong contingent who departed for Phnom Penh on Wednesday. The group boasts seasoned campaigners like Paralympians Diroy Noordin (shot put), Suhairi Suhani (long jump), Toh Wei Soong and Sophie Soon (swimming). They are joined by two debutants: Xavier Lim (badminton) and Rodrick Li (table tennis).

Toh, who won five golds at the 2015 and 2017 editions of the Games, is aiming to strike gold in all five events this time.

The Games will also help prepare him for key meets such as the July 31-Aug 6 Para Swimming World Championships.

The 24-year-old said: “It’s a handy benchmark of where I am in the middle of this year and what I need to improve on to hit the right marks in those later events.”

At the 2022 Asean Para Games in Solo, Indonesia, the Republic’s 36-member team brought home 28 medals: seven golds, nine silvers and 12 bronzes.

But chef-de-mission Erynne Lim, a Singapore National Paralympic Council board member, remained coy about the medal targets this time.

She said: “The most important part for us is really having the athletes experience the whole competition environment because there are a few Games coming up. For us it’s really just going in... beating their personal bests.

“Medals would be a cherry on top... Obviously everyone is looking at medals but we tell the athletes to do their best. The fact they have already qualified for the Games is an achievement itself.”

This will be Cambodia’s first time hosting the APG, after it staged the SEA Games which concluded a fortnight ago.

While Lim noted the importance of accessibility at these Games, she believes that Cambodia is prepared to welcome the region’s best para athletes.

She said: “Cambodia is putting in a lot of effort and money into the Games, it’s a good chance for them to show what Cambodia can do. A few of them (from Singapore) left just before the weekend to make sure everything is ready... it’s generally been positive and I don’t foresee major issues.”

Temperatures have hit a high of nearly 40 dec C in Cambodia but Lim is not too concerned, saying the team would take precautions such as staying adequately hydrated.

Soon, who won gold at the 2022 Games, is looking forward to a “more normal” experience after the pandemic.

The 25-year-old said: “It feels a lot more normal again because last year there were a lot more restrictions even though we thankfully got to go. Of course as a contingent we’re still going to keep safety measures like wearing masks and having hand sanitisers on standby.

“Now we have a Games village not like last year where all the sports were all segregated, it’s nice to have that kampung feeling again where we’re all together in the same compound.”