Powerlifter Chloe Tang claims world sub-junior title, two world records in first international meet

SINGAPORE – Just four months after competing in her first powerlifting competition, Chloe Tang made the step up to the international stage in the best way possible: by winning Singapore’s first world title in the sub-junior category (14-18 years old).

At the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) World Classic & Equipped Sub-junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships on Monday, Tang clinched gold in the sub-junior Under-57kg, breaking two world records in the process.

The 18-year-old rewrote Italian Auletta Giovanna’s sub-junior deadlift world record of 163kg with her 173kg effort in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, while her total of 408kg surpassed Finnish Lamminen Fanny’s 392.5kg set in 2018.

She also lifted 155kg and 80kg in the squat and bench press respectively.

Tang said: “Overall I’m pretty happy that I secured the win... It’s still a bit surreal to me but I’m glad to be able to bag the win for Singapore.

“My number one priority was to clinch the gold, and everything else just going to be a bonus. But that aside, I was gunning for the squat, deadlift and total world records.

“Though I did not manage to get the squat record in the end, I’m still very surprised and happy that I managed to attain my other goals.”