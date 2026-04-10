Powerful Impact to go all the way

Former New Zealand-based Japanese jockey Kazuya Asano has a strong chance of going back-to-back aboard Powerful Impact in Race 7 at Seoul after steering the homebred three-year-old to a dominant maiden win in a 1,700m race at the same track on March 14.

Race 1 (1,200M)

(5) GLOBAL CARD was ordinary on debut but improved to third place at his second start on March 1, beaten just over six lengths by a good winner, but not far off second. In this company and well-drawn, he should be on pace and third-up he can be peaking fitness-wise.

(3) GEUMBIT YEONGUNG won a January trial and then came from the widest gate to finish fourth on debut over this distance on Feb 28. He should have come on for that run and from a much better draw, he can get closer on April 11.

(4) STORM CRUSH was a fair fifth on debut at 1,200m on March 7 and can similarly make some progress.

(10) HAKSAN TAEPUNG, who registered a second on debut before a couple of ordinary follow-ups, along with debutant (1) P.K. BEST are other chances.

Race 2 (1,400M)

All but two are fillies or mares and (2) STORM LIGHT took a few outings to figure things out. But she has a second, a fifth and most recently a third from her latest three, the latter two over 1,700m with the former at this distance back in January. Her best performances have come when she has been on pace, and she draws well to do precisely that.

(7) BEST FREEDOM came from a wide draw to run a best-to-date second over this distance on March 7. He should get an easier run to the speed and can finish close again this time.

(6) WONDERFUL TUNE UP has not finished in the top three in ten attempts, but she has no fewer than five fourth-placed finishes and, in this company, can be aiming to finally better that.

(1) BEST JOY should contest the lead and, along with (5) SAHARA ROSE, can fight for the minor placings.

Race 3 (1,300M)

(11) ECLIPSE SUNNY was a solid third on debut in a filly-only maiden over 1,200m on March 14 when she raced handy throughout and finished off very nicely. She has the challenge of the widest gate, and she does not get an apprentice claim this time. But she should have come on for the run and she can win.

(6) INSPIRE was ordinary in his first couple. But he has a third and a fourth from his latest two, both over this distance. He will be on the speed and can be a big danger.

(1) CRAZY CHAMP was a much-improved third at start three over this distance on March 7 and can back that up.

(3) SUPERTRAMP has raced just twice and looks on the right trajectory with a fifth last time out. For the first time, he draws an inner gate and can continue to make progress.

(5) RAON KINGSMAN is another in the wider placing frame.

Race 4 (1,300M)

(11) STUNNING DOLPHIN got her maiden in convincing fashion at start two, before running second on her first try at this class and distance on Feb 28 when going down by a just a neck late on. She is up 3kg in weight and has the widest gate, but she can overcome both and she can win. It is a competitive race, though.

(5) GOLDEN DIVA is yet to win in five tries. But she has been close and comes up in class after two second places from her latest three, most recently when on pace over this distance on March 14. She can measure up easily in this company.

(8) RAPTURE has won twice, including last time out in a very similar race to this at class and distance on March 7. She comes up 2.5kg in weight, but she should be in the finish again.

(3) WONDERFUL SEEKING and (2) POWERFUL PRADO are among plenty of others who can be in the hunt.

Race 5 (1,200M)

(2) FOREVER GIL got his maiden win at start two over 1,200m in December and has held his form in the next three starts in this class, with two fourth places sandwiching a third. He races on pace and, from a great draw, he can get forward early and he can win.

(8) AESUNI led all the way for a facile six-length maiden win on March 1 over this distance (with Global Card, who was due to run in Race 1, back in third). She is up in class but is down in weight and the manner of that win suggests that there can be more to come.

(3) HWANSANGUI NARA was sent off as favourite when stepped up to 1,800m in January, but ran so badly that she copped a two-month ban and has been forced to requalify. She was going well before that and, having won a good trial in a quick time at the end of March and back down to a more amenable trip today, she can be given another chance.

(6) SUNGLASS and (10) ROAD TO STAR others in the frame.

Race 6 (1,200M)

(8) UNJU PRINCE chased home Clutch Magic two runs ago on Grand Prix Day. He has since come out and won his next two, leading for the majority to score by panels in a Class 6 over 1,400m on Jan 4 before leading throughout and winning by 2 1/2 lengths on March 1 in a 1,300m Class 5. He once more goes down 100m in trip and goes up one grade but there is no reason why he cannot score again.

(5) CRAZY MANGO comes up to Class 4 for the first time following an on-pace half-length victory on Feb 7 before a 4-length second on March 7.

(9) HEART K continues to finish around the mark in similar races and will once again do her best work late.

She has been ahead of (4) RAON ECLIPSE in two of their past three starts and the latter rates next over (1) JERAQUEEN and (2) DALMAJI.

Race 7 (1,800M)

(3) POWERFUL IMPACT led throughout to break his maiden by four lengths last start over 1,700m on March 14 after striking bother at the start in his previous run. He looks the likely leader and therefore will be hard to pass.

(8) JISAN LABEL has been around the mark in four runs to date, against some decent enough types in some races. He could break his duck at his fifth attempt in what is effectively a one-win race.

(5) CHROMITE went up to Class 4 level last time on March 29. In a change of tactics compared to recent runs, he was ridden from the front and was best of the rest behind two smart types in King Master and Mr Taeyang. If he can back that effort up, he must be some sort of chance.

(7) BITNANEUN JILJU chased home Mr Taeyang on Feb 14 and rates next over (1) POWER JILJU who went close last start.

(11) ECLIPSE BAY failed in his first run at this grade last time, but his earlier form was not too bad. He finished 16 lengths ahead of Powerful Impact when he broke his maiden on Feb 7. However that was the day Powerful Impact got into trouble and Eclipse Bay had been behind Powerful Impact in their earlier encounters.

Race 8 (1,800M)

(1) LIGHT WING was ahead of three reopposing rivals over the course, distance and grade on March 1 when finishing a three-length third. He came from near-last to win his maiden by the same margin earlier and looks a good each-way chance.

(9) CHRYSOL PEACE came from last to be fifth in that March 1 form line race after missing the start. She has 2 1/2 lengths to find with Light Wing but could bridge that margin back.

(5) CUPID COMMAND was disappointing in the race of reference, but his earlier form was good. He should be on pace, which will be an advantage as there are no genuine leaders from a speed map perspective in this race at all.

(3) MONEY FOUR SEASON has been behind Cupid Command on a couple of occasions but rates next over (6) KARA K and (2) HAEK DIA in a tricky race to assess.

Race 9 (1,300M)

(4) COMEBACK HOLYMOELY comes into this after his maiden victory at Class 5 level by four lengths, following some close-up performances against some decent types. He looks progressive and will be hard to beat.

(10) YONGBI HERO was down the track last time but had produced some good efforts in earlier defeat, including a 2 1/2- length second to Wonpyeong Sket on Dec 13. He is still a maiden but can break through.

(9) GOOD MORNING COME got the start wrong in his first run at this grade but has been placed the next two times and comes in with a good chance.

(2) QUANTUM K was a winner at this level at the start of February and rounds out the four key contenders over (6) MY SUPERMAN and (11) SURENESS.

Race 10 (1,700M)

(1) PAS DE CHEVAL was defeated as a hot favourite last time in his first run over this distance and at this grade. But he was hitting the line strongly, so he ran the trip out and would have won in another 50 to 100 metres. He comes up four pounds and 3kg for that performance, but this smart three-year-old colt can bounce back going on his two previous impressive victories.

(7) CONCORD BLUE is another good three-year-old colt that has won two races from three starts, with his most recent run being a front-running victory by five lengths. He comes up 400m in trip and to Class 4 for the first time, but he is progressive. Both colts hold entries for the Derby so their performances here, over almost the Derby distance, will be crucial.

(2) DANAEUN KINGDOM has been a beaten favourite in two of his three runs at this level but has been around the mark each time. He is next best after (11) CHRYSOL DONGHAE who came from well back to break his Class 5 duck last time and will be doing his best work late again.

(8) STUNNING FLATTER and (10) WORLD JOY rate next.

Race 11 (1,600M)

(6) MY EMPIRE is one of the highest rated three-year-old colts in the country. But being bred internationally, he is ineligible for the Triple Crown and he must bounce back from a whopping 21½-length defeat as an odds-on favourite in a Listed “classic” trial. His two earlier victories were very impressive however, so he must be given another chance but he needs to naturally do better than last start. It is interesting to note that Ruan Maia is replaced by Jang Chu-youl.

(2) REMEMBER AGAIN led throughout over the course and distance one level below this last start on March 2, beating the reopposing Mighty Ever and, from a great draw, must be a chance if My Empire runs below his best.

(3) FLYING DAY brings similar form to Remember Again and ran past Chief Star, the 2025 top juvenile filly, when winning over the course and distance one grade below this on Feb 15. Both Remember Again and Flying Day make their first run at Class 2 grade.

(7) CHAN FAMOUS won the Listed race that My Empire competed in last start in 2025. The consistent (9) MIGHTY EVER, who is to be ridden by Maia, is next best after chasing home My Empire and Remember Again at each of his last two.

(4) M G BEST is the best of the rest.

Comments courtesy of Korea Racing Authority