Powerboat: Singapore Asia C’ship returns with an all-female category

SINGAPORE – A trip to Thailand in June sparked Janice Oo’s love for powerboating and the 35-year-old will be participating in her first-ever competition just over four months later as the Singapore Asia Powerboat Championship 2022 returns to the Republic on Friday.

The three-day event, one leg of the 2022 Asia Powerboat Championships which currently has four stops, was last held in 2019 and will feature an all-women category for the first time.

Oo will be one of the eight drivers competing in the inaugural female championship that will take place at the National Service Resort & Country Club Sea Sports Centre in Changi.

“I’m excited. I’m looking forward to real-time racing on the powerboat after training and meeting other participants from other countries who share the same interest,” said Oo, who works in a car workshop and in construction.

There will also be the men’s event with seven competitors, local drivers as well as those from Australia and Thailand.

Friday is reserved for practice. There are eight (men’s) and four (women’s) races scheduled across Saturday and Sunday. Each race entails 15 laps around a 1.2km circuit while going at speeds of 15 to 20 knots (28 to 37 kmh).

It was through fellow powerboat driver Clement Tham, who is also taking part in the competition, that Oo got to know about the sport.

Both share a passion for motorsports and have been competing in different forms of motor racing for at least eight years.

The high speeds and adrenaline rush are what Oo enjoys most about the two sports but she noted that there are some significant differences as well.

She said: “I like the speed that’s why I chose to go into powerboat, but it’s something different because motorsports it’s on land and we have close contact with the ground. But in our powerboat it’s different – you must look at the waves, the current, sea and everything.

“It’s a bit of a challenge for me but that’s why I fell in love with it. Every day when you get out on the water, it’s different. You will not know what’s going to happen.”

Tham, whose father used to take him out on speed boat rides over two decades ago, only took part in his first race in May at the Thailand Asia Powerboat Championship 2022 in Bangsaray Beach, Chon Buri.