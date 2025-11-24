Powerboat racing-E1 series to make Bahamas debut in 2026
Electric powerboat racing's UIM E1 World Championship will hold its 2026 final round in the Bahamas next year for the first time, organisers announced on Monday.
The eight-race season will start in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah in January before a European leg starting in April on Italy's Lake Como, then moving on to Dubrovnik in June and Monaco, with a new Team Monaco entrant, in mid-July.
A round in September remains to be confirmed and the world's first all-electric powerboat series then returns to Lagos for a second year in October and on to North America with a penultimate round in Miami in November.
The Bahamas will end the season on November 21-22.
"The 2026 E1 calendar marks an exciting new chapter for us," said founder and chairman Alejandro Agag.
"We’re rapidly establishing an exciting, truly global championship that combines cutting-edge electric innovation with iconic coastal cities and new markets."
Team owners include actor Will Smith, tennis great Rafa Nadal, NBA superstar LeBron James and seven-times NFL Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.
Team Brady sealed a second consecutive title this month after holding off a late challenge from Team Rafa at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. REUTERS