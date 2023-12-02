Postecoglou’s persistence in positive football could play into Guardiola’s hands

LONDON – Pep Guardiola has developed a fine routine in praising his opponents before his Manchester City team then systematically takes them apart. It can come across as patronising though there is also a sense Guardiola likes the game to be played the right way, with open, attacking football. It just so happens that City tend to wreak havoc against opponents who play that way.

In discussing Ange Postecoglou’s impact at Tottenham, the Guardiola charm offensive was in full flow ahead of their teams’ meeting on Dec 3. According to the Catalan, the Australian “makes football a better place”. He added: “I’m impressed with how good they do in many things – how many chances they create, how aggressive they are in all departments.”