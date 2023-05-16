Postcard from Phnom Penh: Tuol Sleng a reminder of Cambodia’s painful past

PHNOM PENH – Street 113 of the Boeung Keng Kang III area is lined with cafes, a convenience store and a nail salon. Just metres away on Street 131, there is a mobile phone repair shop and an electronics store.

The real attraction – albeit a macabre one – is sandwiched in between. Tuk tuks unload foreign visitors who flock to the Tuol Svay Prey High School, which on first sight comprises nondescript three-storey buildings in a spacious square dotted by frangipani trees.

But step inside and visitors will notice the barbed wires wrapped around the parapet and iron bars enclosing its windows – the first hints of the horrors that happened within the compound.

Now known as Tuol Sleng (hill of poisonous trees in Khmer), it is a genocide museum that chronicles the massacre that happened under the Khmer Rouge regime from 1975 to 1979.

As the SEA Games draw to a close, I had the opportunity to visit the museum and understand more about the genocide.

Despite the 35 deg C heat, many of the exhibits, especially the haunting mugshots of the prisoners and collection of victims’ skulls, sent a chill down my spine.

Many of the inmates were shackled and packed like sardines in bigger cells or sent to smaller brick or wooden cells. They were routinely interrogated, beaten, electrocuted and tortured with various contraptions.

Out in the courtyard, a wooden structure which students used for rope climbing was turned into a device to suspend prisoners from. Underneath it are large water jars – which remain to this day – in which they were plunged head-first.

At the Khmer Rouge tribunal in 2015, a witness revealed that some victims had their faces multilated and acid was poured on the wounds.

After converting the school into a prison, torture chamber and mass grave named Security Prison 21 or S-21 – one of between 150 and 196 such centres established by the regime – the Khmer Rouge held approximately 20,000 people captive at Tuol Sleng.

Most of the prisoners included local soldiers and government officials from the previous Lon Nol regime, as well as doctors, teachers, engineers and monks. There were also foreigners from Vietnam, Thailand, France, United States, Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Indonesia.

Khmer Rouge leader Pol Pot’s paranoia and fear of a coup saw this group expand to include its own ranks.

The party’s brutal five-year rule resulted in the deaths of between 1.5 to two million people.