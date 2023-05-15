Postcard from Phnom Penh: Catch a floorball game and dinosaurs? At the SEA Games, you can

PHNOM PENH – From dinosaur park to shopping mall to state-of-the-art stadium, the SEA Games can sometimes throw up some surprises for the unsuspecting visitor.

Here at the Games in Phnom Penh, indoor hockey and floorball players are greeted by the sight of a brontosaurus as they walk into the Dinosaur Park Hall and cricketers do battle in a field surrounded by a construction yard. Contrast that with the showpiece of the Games – the spanking new 65,000-seater Morodok Techo National Stadium built at a cost of US$150 million (S$200.6 million).

Some of the locations may be quirky and unusual, but it is all a part of the novelty that is the SEA Games.

Unlike the national stadium, some like the floorball venue at the Chroy Changvar Convention Centre will return to its original purpose – an indoor playground – after the Games close on May 17.

The sprawling 2.68-ha facility has also hosted intense action for sports like silat, ju-jitsu and fencing, though post-Games, things will be more sedate as it will go back to hosting weddings and receptions.

This is no Olympics, Fifa World Cup or the Asian Games, where organisers hand out freebies like mobile phones to athletes. Here at the SEA Games, one cannot expect world-class venues, high-speed Wi-Fi or a well-stocked media centre pantry. Forget luxury, reporters and photographers are happy just to have a table to work at.

But everyone shrugs and carries on, because this is the SEA Games.

Athletes play cricket on sand, rather than grass but the Singaporeans go on to win gold. At the Royal University of Phnom Penh, Ngo Lan Huong teaches a masterclass in xiangqi (Chinese chess) as she overcomes stuffy conditions and opponents to become the Republic’s first women’s champion.