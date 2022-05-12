Postcard from Hanoi: Not the Olympics but these SEA Games have their own charm

HANOI - At a big Games of large-hearted performances, there are always small moments which are unforgettable. Soon we will be calculating medals won, but it is a simple act of friendship from a stranger which can have an unquantifiable value.

Early in our visit to Hanoi, The Straits Times team chanced upon Malaysian diver Syafiq Anak Puteh, who offered more than easy conversation. He also insisted we accept a large bag of halal food rations he had brought along in case it was hard to come by in Hanoi. For the record, there is a sufficient amount available, but it was the spirit of his gesture which was heartening.

These SEA Games promise to be colourful and clean. One of the first things that caught my eye after arriving in Vietnam on Wednesday (May 11) was a man on a motorcycle, who was carrying so many straw brooms that in truth I could see more of them than man or motorcycle.

It was one of several quirky, charming sights that welcomed us to Hanoi. The biennial regional multi-sport competition will officially begin from Thursday (May 12) and end on May 23, after being postponed from November 2021 owing to the pandemic.

After waiting six months - and two years before Vietnam even re-opened its borders in February - the city is certainly in the mood to play host.

Games banners and posters line the streets, and television ads featuring mascot Sao La - a critically endangered forest dweller dubbed the Asian Unicorn - have been broadcast on loop. The official song Let's Shine has already been seared into our consciousness, even after just two days.

Volunteers have been strategically deployed - from the airport arrival hall to the lift lobbies of hotels - to render assistance to foreign visitors, and in the case that is not needed, to simply offer a pleasant smile and greeting.

The seemingly ceaseless stream of cars and motorcycles on the streets and highways - their persistent honks are an audible reminder - have also been indicators that life in Hanoi has pretty much returned to normal.

As of Tuesday, the country of 98.5 million had recorded a mere 2,855 new infections over the previous 24 hours and more than 80 per cent of its population is fully vaccinated.

My last work sojourn overseas, the Tokyo Olympics last August, was a very different experience. Working in a Games "bubble" then meant we were allowed to travel only from our accommodation to the press centre or competition venues, and only on dedicated transportation. Our conversations were limited mostly to fellow journalists from other nations.

The streets in Tokyo then were also sparse, even more so at night as restaurants and bars were closed by 8pm because of the state of emergency the city was in. Here in Hanoi, coffee shops and eateries are open till late, with their bright signs lighting up the city.

In fact, the difference between this assignment and the Olympics was evident even before we left Singapore.