Positive tests put US restarts in doubt

TORONTO • Hopes that professional sports leagues and competitions in the US might soon return suffered a blow on Friday as athletes from golf to ice hockey tested positive for the coronavirus, triggering a shutdown of some facilities.

The PGA Tour, which only restarted last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, following a three-month Covid-19-enforced stoppage, confirmed its first positive test.

Nick Watney had to withdraw from the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, after being struck with the disease.

The American had tested negative upon arrival at the event and the world No. 234 will now have to self-quarantine for 10 days.

The Tour also said it had activated its response plan and "was working with those who may have had close contact with Nick".

Over 24 hours, Major League Soccer (MLS), the National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Baseball (MLB) also confirmed positive tests, a concern as they ponder return-to-play scenarios.

As medical research has indicated that asymptomatic carriers are just as contagious as those showing symptoms, leagues are doing extensive testing even among players not exhibiting signs of infection.

However, medical experts do not believe it is a foolproof plan, with top US health official Dr Anthony Fauci earlier casting doubt on whether the NFL, scheduled to start in September, would be able to get the new season under way.

MLS and the National Basketball Association are worried as many of the positive tests occurred in Florida, where both leagues revealed plans to restart their seasons at Orlando's Disney World next month.

Florida has been hit by a second wave of infections after lifting measures - a one-day record of 3,822 cases was set on Friday - with forecasts predicting the peak will not even happen until September.

Asked if the spike in cases in Florida on top of positive tests for an Inter Miami and Atlanta player would prompt a rethink of the July 8 restart, the MLS did not immediately respond.

MLB outfit Philadelphia Phillies also shut down their training site in Clearwater, Florida, after five of their players tested positive.

In nearby Dunedin, MLB side Toronto Blue Jays shuttered their training facilities after a player presented symptoms. The MLB has since closed all its spring training sites for deep cleaning.

In Tampa, the Lightning closed their NHL arena after three players tested positive.

Even the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the first major sport to resume operations when they staged a mixed martial arts card in Jacksonville, Florida on May 9, are considering another stoppage amid the second wave.

"I told you guys going into this thing, I'm always thinking about what's next," president Dana White told website MMA Junkie. "I'm planning for a second shutdown, that it will happen again. I'm always thinking about the worst."

REUTERS