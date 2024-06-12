Portugal still banking on Cristiano Ronaldo for Euro 2024 glory

As has been the case for virtually his entire career, the centre of attention, as well as the central question surrounding Portugal, is Cristiano Ronaldo.

The spotlight remains as glaring as ever on international football’s record goalscorer, but at 39, the interest in Ronaldo has moved beyond whether his talent can be primed to explode across a month of continental tournament action.

Having spent the past 1½ seasons away from football’s European epicentre, for once there is genuine uncertainty about the Al-Nassr striker’s form or status in the game heading into Euro 2024.

Not for coach Roberto Martinez, though. He said in May: “It’s better to talk about statistics. A player who scores 42 goals in 41 games for his club shows continuity, a physical ability to always be fit and quality in front of goal that we really like and need.

“We don’t make choices based on where the players play. We monitor the players’ individual performance and role that they have in the locker room.”

Sure, the numbers look good. Fifty goals in 51 games for his Saudi side this campaign. Second-highest scorer in Euro 2024 qualifying with 10 goals in nine matches.

But how do opponents like Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, Slovakia or Luxembourg compare to the opposition on offer in Group F, or the knockout stages?

Were Ronaldo’s struggles at the 2022 World Cup merely a blip or the start of a decline via Father Time?

It is hard to tell and odd to even ponder. Before he decamped for the Saudi Pro League after Qatar 2022, there was never a question about where Ronaldo stood in the game.

Just watch Real Madrid, Juventus or Manchester United and you would have your gauge. In fact, how well or otherwise Ronaldo was playing could be inescapable even if you did not tune in, thanks to the news cycle and social media.

For fans to now be unsure about the level of the superstar ahead of a major tournament is truly a novel and almost paradoxical situation.

What remains clear is he remains the focal point of the Portugal side, starting every match when he is not unfit, suspended or rested.

The pivot away from Ronaldo that Fernando Santos attempted in the knockout stages of World Cup 2022 has since been abandoned by his replacement Martinez.

Which is not to say constructing a team around one star is not workable. Argentina proved this at the World Cup in Qatar with Lionel Messi. And Portugal have a better supporting cast than the world champions – in terms of talent and depth, only Euro 2024 rivals France and perhaps England are comparable.

They also have a potentially more team-friendly alternative to Ronaldo up front in Goncalo Ramos, who has eight goals from 13 international appearances and scored a hat-trick in the Selecao das Quinas’ best performance in Qatar – a 6-1 last-16 hammering of Switzerland.

But Ronaldo’s intentions are clear, the owner of myriad records wants more. Currently on 895 career goals, he said in October: “If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them... we’ll see. To get to 1,000, you have to get to 900 first. I think I’ll get there.”

The other home team

Three years ago, Turkey were dubbed Euro 2020 dark horses. But they had a wretched tournament, suffering three straight defeats, scoring just once and conceding eight times.

Despite that experience and the fact they last made it out of the group at a major tournament at Euro 2008, the Turks are showing signs of promise yet again.

Captain Hakan Calhanoglu of Inter Milan, whom coach Vincenzo Montella has called one of the best midfielders in the world, will pull the strings in the country of his birth, with several of his teammates also of German origin.

That huge Turkish diaspora came out in raucous force to support them during their 3-2 friendly win over the hosts in Berlin in November, leaving Montella to say: “The atmosphere at our games will be special. So many Turks have their homes in Germany, it will be like playing at home.”