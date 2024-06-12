Portugal still banking on Cristiano Ronaldo for Euro 2024 glory

As has been the case for virtually his entire career, the centre of attention, as well as the central question surrounding Portugal, is Cristiano Ronaldo.
The spotlight remains as glaring as ever on international football’s record goalscorer, but at 39, the interest in Ronaldo has moved beyond whether his talent can be primed to explode across a month of continental tournament action.
Having spent the past 1½ seasons away from football’s European epicentre, for once there is genuine uncertainty about the Al-Nassr striker’s form or status in the game heading into Euro 2024.
Not for coach Roberto Martinez, though. He said in May: “It’s better to talk about statistics. A player who scores 42 goals in 41 games for his club shows continuity, a physical ability to always be fit and quality in front of goal that we really like and need.
“We don’t make choices based on where the players play. We monitor the players’ individual performance and role that they have in the locker room.”
Sure, the numbers look good. Fifty goals in 51 games for his Saudi side this campaign. Second-highest scorer in Euro 2024 qualifying with 10 goals in nine matches.
But how do opponents like Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, Slovakia or Luxembourg compare to the opposition on offer in Group F, or the knockout stages?
Were Ronaldo’s struggles at the 2022 World Cup merely a blip or the start of a decline via Father Time?
It is hard to tell and odd to even ponder. Before he decamped for the Saudi Pro League after Qatar 2022, there was never a question about where Ronaldo stood in the game.
Just watch Real Madrid, Juventus or Manchester United and you would have your gauge. In fact, how well or otherwise Ronaldo was playing could be inescapable even if you did not tune in, thanks to the news cycle and social media.
For fans to now be unsure about the level of the superstar ahead of a major tournament is truly a novel and almost paradoxical situation.
What remains clear is he remains the focal point of the Portugal side, starting every match when he is not unfit, suspended or rested.
The pivot away from Ronaldo that Fernando Santos attempted in the knockout stages of World Cup 2022 has since been abandoned by his replacement Martinez.
Which is not to say constructing a team around one star is not workable. Argentina proved this at the World Cup in Qatar with Lionel Messi. And Portugal have a better supporting cast than the world champions – in terms of talent and depth, only Euro 2024 rivals France and perhaps England are comparable.
They also have a potentially more team-friendly alternative to Ronaldo up front in Goncalo Ramos, who has eight goals from 13 international appearances and scored a hat-trick in the Selecao das Quinas’ best performance in Qatar – a 6-1 last-16 hammering of Switzerland.
But Ronaldo’s intentions are clear, the owner of myriad records wants more. Currently on 895 career goals, he said in October: “If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them... we’ll see. To get to 1,000, you have to get to 900 first. I think I’ll get there.”
The other home team
Three years ago, Turkey were dubbed Euro 2020 dark horses. But they had a wretched tournament, suffering three straight defeats, scoring just once and conceding eight times.
Despite that experience and the fact they last made it out of the group at a major tournament at Euro 2008, the Turks are showing signs of promise yet again.
Captain Hakan Calhanoglu of Inter Milan, whom coach Vincenzo Montella has called one of the best midfielders in the world, will pull the strings in the country of his birth, with several of his teammates also of German origin.
That huge Turkish diaspora came out in raucous force to support them during their 3-2 friendly win over the hosts in Berlin in November, leaving Montella to say: “The atmosphere at our games will be special. So many Turks have their homes in Germany, it will be like playing at home.”
The only debutants
Euro 2024’s sole debutants Georgia finished fourth of five teams in qualifying but were given a lifeline via their Nations League performances and duly grabbed it with play-off wins over Luxembourg and Greece.
It prompted Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to say: “Over the last 30 years, we tried 14 times to qualify for the World Cup and European Championship but we could not fulfil our dream even once. But we, loyal fans, never left our team.”
For a country that became independent only in 1991 and has a population of under four million, they produce talented players.
Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is set for a big move, Georges Mikautadze has an impressive 13 goals and four assists in 20 Ligue 1 games for lowly Metz this term while Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was the Champions League Young Player of the Season in 2022-23.
New coach lifts mood
After a surprise run to the quarter-finals at Euro 2020, the Czech Republic had an underwhelming qualifying campaign that prompted the return of Ivan Hasek for his second stint as national coach in January.
Former national team midfielder and Sparta Prague coach Martin Hasek, no relation to Ivan, said that has at least lifted the mood.
He observed that “the team are of average international quality but there is a good atmosphere in the squad with the new coach”.
West Ham United’s Vladimir Coufal has been reinstated to the squad after he and two teammates were caught partying two nights before their last qualifier.
Bayer Leverkusen pair Adam Hlozek and Patrik Schick will be relied upon for goals, even if a repeat of the latter’s Euro 2020 Silver Boot is unlikely.
PORTUGAL
World ranking: 6
Coach: Roberto Martinez
Previous Euro Finals: 8
Best result: Winners (2016)
Euro 2020: Round of 16
Key man: Bruno Fernandes
Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal’s undisputed star attraction, Bernardo Silva is currently their most talented player but Fernandes is the beating heart of the Selecao das Quinas.
The 29-year-old playmaker contributed six goals and eight assists as Portugal became just the eighth team to win all their Euro qualifiers. Said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez: “He has a superlative level... He can do many things but, for us, his intelligence is fantastic.”
TURKEY
World ranking: 40
Coach: Vincenzo Montella
Previous Euro Finals: 5
Best result: Semi-finals (2008)
Euro 2020: Group stage
Key man: Hakan Calhanoglu
Having started out as a No. 10, the 30-year-old Turkey captain has evolved into a top-class deep-lying playmaker since making the arduous move from AC Milan to Inter Milan in 2021.
He has suggested Turkish fans have struggled to accept the change, adding: “I play abroad, everyone supports me... But when I come to my own country, I feel excluded.” Playing in front of a big Turkish diaspora could prove a welcome tonic for the German-born player.
GEORGIA
World ranking: 75
Coach: Willy Sagnol
Previous Euro Finals: 0
Best result: NA
Euro 2020: DNQ
Key man: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
The breakout star of European football in the 2022-23 season, he exploded after a move from Dinamo Batumi and registered 14 goals to help Napoli win their first Serie A title since Diego Maradona inspired them to glory in 1990.
While his second season has not been as impressive, “Kvaradona” still has the second-highest number of successful dribbles in Europe’s top five league since 2022-23, behind only Jeremy Doku.
CZECH REPUBLIC
World ranking: 36
Coach: Ivan Hasek
Previous Euro Finals: 7
Best result: Runners-up (1996)
Euro 2020: Quarter-finals
Key man: Patrik Schick
No player scored more times from open play than Schick at Euro 2020, where he also won the Goal of the Tournament for a 45.45m strike against Scotland – the furthest recorded goal at the European Championship.
He missed the entire Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, but after his return from injury, he came up with several key goals for Bayer Leverkusen in their near-perfect campaign. Said former Sparta Prague coach Martin Hasek: “He has struggled with injuries but if he is in top form he will really give a boost to the Czech team.”