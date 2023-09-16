Portugal make late change to team to face Wales

Portugal have been forced into a late change to their team for the Rugby World Cup Pool C fixture against Wales on Saturday as lock Martim Belo replaces Jose Madeira in the second row.

No reason was given by team officials for the switch, with Thibault De Freitas added to the bench in the place of Belo for the fixture in Nice.

Portugal will be in action for the first time at the tournament in what is a second World Cup appearance after 2007. Wales beat Fiji 32-26 in their opener on Sunday.

Updated Portugal team: 15-Nuno Sousa Guedes, 14-Vincent Pinto, 13-Jose Lima, 12-Tomas Appleton (captain), 11-Rodrigo Marta, 10-Jeronimo Portela, 9-Samuel Marques, 8-Rafael Simoes, 7-Nicolas Martins, 6-Joao Granate, 5-Steevy Cerqueira, 4-José Madeira, 3-Anthony Alves, 2-Mike Tadjer, 1-Francisco Fernandes.

Replacements: 16-David Costa, 17-Lionel Campergue, 18-Diogo Hasse Ferreira, 19-Martim Belo, 20-David Wallis, 21-Pedro Lucas, 22-Joris Moura, 23-Raffaele Storti. REUTERS