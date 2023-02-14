Pool: Yapp, Sayed and Toh dominate Kansas City 9-Ball Classic

SINGAPORE – They were the only Asians among the 116-strong field but Singaporeans Aloysius Yapp, Sharik Sayed and Toh Lian Han still managed to finish first, second and fourth respectively at the Kansas City 9-Ball Classic on Sunday, with American Chuck Raulston placing third.

In the final, Yapp edged out Sayed 9-7 after producing a superb bank shot to pot the 1-ball before a clinical run-out to cash in for US$2,550 (S$3,400).

The 26-year-old said: “This is the first time the three of us have finished in the top four while touring in the United States, so for sure it feels good.

“My break was working well and I got lucky at the right moments. Sharik put up a good fight in the final and we both played well. While this is not a huge tournament, it is a good warm-up for our upcoming events.”

The trio will fly from Missouri to Las Vegas to play in the Swanee Open, Alfa Las Vegas Open and World 10-Ball Championship before returning home.

The Singaporeans also soaked in the Super Bowl cheer in Kansas City, as the locals celebrated the Chiefs’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Yapp said: “It was pretty noisy but the hall was also pretty big, so it wasn’t that bad. It was a good atmosphere but I just don’t understand how American football works.”

Sayed’s run to the final also gives him a confidence boost after he failed to make it to the top 64 of the World Pool Championship earlier in February.

He said: “I just felt more comfortable here and played some good pool. This is my best finish in recent years and it gives me the confidence to play more freely and not be inhibited by pressure.

“Aloysius won the lag to start the final, so he had an early advantage. He then played a perfect bank shot to get out of my safety shot to win the last rack, so credit to him.

“It’s great that the three of us did so well, as it shows Singapore pool is on the up.”

In addition to his US$1,910 runner-up cheque, the 32-year-old also received a US$150 bonus for reaching the quarter-finals of the one-pocket tournament.

As the name of the game suggests, only one pocket can be used to pot the balls.

Sayed said: “It’s like pool’s version of chess, it’s way more tactical and the first time I have played in a one-pocket tournament in the past two years.

“They had an extra slot, so they asked me to play and I’m glad I did because I enjoyed myself. The game requires good cue ball control and a lot of aggressive safety shots. If the opportunity comes, I will play more of this game for sure.”