Pool: Singapore's Aloysius Yapp defeated by Albania's Eklent Kaci in world 10-ball c'ship semis

SINGAPORE - Aloysius Yapp's run at the 2021 Predator World 10-Ball Championships ended after he was beaten 10-8 by Albania's Eklent Kaci in the semi-finals on Friday (Sept 10) in Las Vegas.

In a Race to 10 format, world No. 20 Yapp had trailed No. 28 Kaci 4-1 at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino but rallied to level at 5-5.

Kaci, who was the world's top-ranked 9-ball player in 2018, then pulled two racks clear only for Yapp to level again by winning the next two himself.

The pivotal moment came in the 17th rack, when, with the score level at 8-8, Yapp missed the one ball twice having had clear view of it, and rattled the jaws of the pocket each time.

Kaci then cleared the table and also held his nerve in the final rack to wrap up the match.

The Albanian will play Japan's Naoyuki Oi, who beat Filipino Johann Chua 10-9 in the other final, for the winner's trophy and US$35,000 (S$46,958) purse.

For his efforts, which is the best performance by any Singaporean at a world meet of either the 9 or 10-ball iteration of pool, Yapp earned US$12,000.