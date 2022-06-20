Pool: Singapore's Aloysius Yapp and Toh Lian Han finish second at World Cup after 11-6 loss to Spain

SINGAPORE - Ultimately, the superb Spaniards were just too strong as they won their first World Cup of Pool trophy on Sunday (June 19) and denied Singapore their maiden title with an 11-6 final victory in which they never trailed.

Nevertheless, world No. 7 Aloysius Yapp and 68th-ranked Toh Lian Han have created history by becoming the first Singaporean pair to reach the final of the event, winning US$30,000 (S$41,700) in the process.

The Republic's best finish at the competition was a quarter-final run in 2007, when Toh and Chan Keng Kwang were partners.

Yapp, 26 and a former world No. 1, said: "It's unexpected to make the final because we kind of struggled and we actually switched off in the second match. To scrap past Kuwait then was like a fresh start for us, and it's amazing how far we have come.

"Spain played really well and we really didn't have many chances. And when we did, we couldn't really capitalise on them. But it's okay, that's pool. We have been quite lucky throughout the week too."

Indeed, throughout the tournament at the Brentwood Centre in Essex, England, Spain's world No. 5 Francisco Sanchez Ruiz and 18th-ranked David Alcaide had been in imperious form as they beat Australia and Albania 7-1, Great Britain B 9-2, and Chinese Taipei 9-4.

After the final, Ruiz said: "I feel so good now. I think we deserve this because we worked so hard, travelled around the world, endured tough moments for one tournament like this, and we got it today."