SINGAPORE - Asia's top pool players will gather in Singapore for the inaugural Asian 9-Ball Open that will take place at the Aspire Recreation Centre at Harbourfront Centre on Aug 24-28.

These include Singapore's finest such as world No. 7 Aloysius Yapp and his coach, 68th-ranked Toh Lian Han, as well as Japan's Naoyuki Oi (No. 4) and former world champions such as Filipino Carlo Biado (No. 34) and Taiwanese Ko Pin-yi (No. 51).