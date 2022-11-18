Pool: Sharik traverses the globe for Singapore wedding before stunning world No. 1 in Puerto Rico

SINGAPORE – Like Singapore’s other top pool players, Sharik Sayed had been playing on the United States circuit since September.

However, on Nov 6, the 32-year-old broke off from the pack that includes Aloysius Yapp and Toh Lian Han to embark on a whirlwind itinerary.

He drove seven hours from Virginia to New York to catch a six-hour domestic flight to San Francisco before another 16-hour flight back to Singapore for the biggest match of his life – his wedding with 30-year-old civil servant Vishalashi Muniandy.

Arriving in Singapore on Nov 8, he and his wife went to the Registry of Marriages, helped his relatives get settled and got ready for the wedding ceremony on Nov 11. The following night, he set off on another 28-hour journey to Puerto Rico to rejoin his teammates for competition.

Sayed, who is a coach and scholar of the Ronnie O’Sullivan Snooker Academy, said: “We had booked the wedding in May 2021 and there was a chance the Puerto Rico tournaments might not happen, so I had to fly back and forth.

“It’s crazy to think I travelled back and forth around the world in five days but I actually enjoyed it. It was an exhausting but amazing experience.”

Focusing on the wedding ceremony while he was in Singapore, he was unable to train back home and admitted to being “out of touch” at the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

World No. 62 Sayed had to work through the loser bracket after an early defeat by Poland’s ninth-ranked Wojciech Szewczyk, but made it past unranked Finn Joonas Ohtonen, world No. 38 Greek Dimitris Loukatos and world No. 46 Taiwanese Hsieh Chia-chen to reach the round of 32.

Remarkably, he sufficiently recovered from the exertions of long-haul travel to upset Spain’s world No. 1 Francisco Sanchez-Ruiz 2-1 (4-3, 3-4, 5-4) in the Puerto Rico Open round of 32 on Thursday, before losing 2-0 (4-3, 4-1) to Poland’s 32nd-ranked Daniel Maciol in the round of 16 and picking up a cheque for US$2,000 (S$2,750).

The Republic’s other representatives Aloysius Yapp, Toh Lian Han and Sharan Shekaran had lost in the earlier rounds of the 10-ball event.

Sayed, who trains five to eight hours a day, said: “By the time I played Francisco, I had played quite a few matches and was back in stroke already. It felt fantastic to beat the world No. 1, and it felt good to overcome and perform under a lot of pressure.

“This is validation of my training – I feel I have been playing better and should continue to practise the way I have been doing.”