Pool: Aloysius Yapp knocked out of US Open round of 64

SINGAPORE - Aloysius Yapp's fine run of results came to an end when the Singaporean pool player lost 9-1 to Bosnia's world No. 20 Sanjin Pehlivanovic in the round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday.

In the earlier rounds, he had beaten Barry West Jr. 9-1, Marc Vidal Claramunt 9-4 and Mickey Krause 9-2. National teammates Toh Lian Han and Sharik Sayed were eliminated in qualification matches.

World No. 5 Yapp had been on a tear after winning back-to-back tournaments as he retained his title at the Michigan Open before capturing the Sandcastle 9-Ball Open crown. He had also finished second in the 2021 US Open, losing 13-8 to Filipino Carlo Biado.

The Singaporeans will remain in the United States for the Oct 19-22 Ohio Open, Oct 28-Nov 5 US International 9-Ball Open, Nov 15-18 Puerto Rico Open and Nov 14-20 World 8-Ball Championships.