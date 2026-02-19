Pomp It Up all primed for another victory

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) DAFFODIL DELIGHT was a good winner on debut. There is every reason to suspect she can follow up.

(7) RUNGSTEDLAND is prepared by a trainer who has had juvenile winners this season.

(6) ROCK ME MAMA and (8) SABOTEUR have produced fair debuts but will need to make significant improvement to beat that rival. There are a number of newcomers that could be ready for this.

Race 2 (1,400m)

A small field but a very nice race.

(3) POMP IT UP has shown he is very good up the straight. He has disappointed when trying further, but does have the ability and looks the one to beat.

(1) BUFFALO BILL has hit his best form with some promising recent wins. He can complete a hat-trick.

(2) ROYAL KINGDOM is clearly a lot better than his last run would suggest and is course and distance suited.

(5) SILVA CITY has some solid wins against her sex, so it will be interesting to see how she does against the boys.

Race 3 (1,400m)



(1) RACHETTU was only modest last time but should like this course and distance.

(3) SUSURRANDO and (4) BUGLE have been only fair of late but can earn some money.

(6) KHICHDI put in an improved performance and can get involved with the finish once again.

(7) MAKAJIMA makes his local debut and should improve.

(8) FORT IMPREZA has really struggled on the Polytrack and could earn some money back on the grass.

(9) GOOD SHINE and (10) MATT’S WARRIOR have minor place chances.

Race 4 (1,400m)

A weak Maiden Plate and anything is possible.

(6) TRULY MAGICAL makes her local debut and it could be a winning one.

(4) LANA VIEW did not show her best last time but is threatening to win.

(2) KENTUCKY LASSIE was a disappointment last time. She could prefer running on the grass and is not out of it.

(3) CHAMPAGNE BLAZE makes her local debut after a change of trainer and could be a threat.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) ZINOVI put in a very impressive display last time. He gave (9) LANCIAFIAMME a lot of weight and a good beating. He might well do it again.

(2) ZATARA MAGIC did not show his best at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth last time out, but has always been better over a shorter distance than that. He should contest the finish.

(4) FIREALLEY is not reliable but has a place chance.

(5) GOLDEN PEACE reminded us that he does have some ability and could earn some more money.

(6) GET IMPRESSED has made the trip from the Western Cape, so is likely to be involved with the finish once again.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(2) GUY GIBSON is talented but he is also not an easy ride. Jockey Andrew Fortune usually gets the very best out of these types and he could score in a competitive race.

There was not much between (4) ROMAN AGENT and (1) ANUSCHKA’S WORLD when they met recently and both should be right there at the finish.

(3) JOKER MAN is in good shape and can contest the finish.

Race 7 (1,200m)



Another very competitive race with some in-form fillies.

(1) SYMPHONY IN WHITE does not always show her best side but she is talented and can win a race like this.

(3) SONG OF MYSELF has struck a purple patch of form and may well win again.

(8) WILD APPLAUSE and (10) OCTOBER FEST both seem difficult rides but they would not be surprise winners.

(4) SWEETIE DARLING and (5) PRINCESS HANNAH are unreliable but are also capable of earning some money.

Race 8 (1,600m)

A tough last race where you may have to go very wide to find the winner and the placegetters.

(1) LADY BOMBER is improving and has some good recent wins but is giving weight away to her rivals.

(2) BACK FOR MORE is in good shape and can contest the finish once again.

(4) SAIGON SUZIE did not show her best last time but is capable of winning when in the right mood.

(5) VOLARE E MAMBO bounced back to her very best with a win last time out and can follow up.