Pomp And Power in the Daily News

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(4) READY OR NOT and (7) GLOBAL IMPACT are well related and represent top stables, so could attract all the attention. (1) ENSUING was costly on local debut after running in the Nursery in the Western Cape. But he looks to have needed the run. Back on turf with blinkers, he could score. (3) POLITICAL PARTY was not far off Ensuing on debut. Drawn well, he should make a race of it. He is bred for further.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(3) WILLOW LANE has been dominating upcountry. Although up eight points, she could continue her winning ways. (12) SPLASH OF GREEN has shown class and ran a fair race after a rest. But she has drawn wide. (8) ESCAPE ARTIST beat the boys last time and is getting better with maturity. She has won over a variety of courses and distances and this track may not pose a problem. (4) TRUMP MY QUEEN finished alongside Escape Artist upcountry. Drawn well, she should have every chance.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

The trainer's comment on (7) HOEDSPRUIT is "doing very well and will go close". If he indeed does not need it, he can win. He was not disgraced in the thrilling Cape Met. (2) GOLDEN PHEASANT is on a hat-trick bid and is weighted to win it. He has won at this venue and has a good gate. (5) WILLOW EXPRESS impressed by beating a top-class sort last time and could be on the up. (4) CORNISH POMODORO is not expected to need the run and could get back to winning ways.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(8) SHANGANI raced in a Grade 1 last time but it was too short. He should relish being back in a marathon. (6) FLYING BULL has impressive form. He is up in class but could be the dark horse. (2) ONE WAY TRAFFIC raced over this distance once and he won easily. He found his last race short and would have needed it, as it was his first start after a rest. It has been a long while since (7) GREEN HAZE last won. But he has a big swing at the weights with stablemate Shangani.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(4) LIGHT OF THE MOON would have won her last three starts were it not for Rain In Holland, who beat her in the Grade 2 SA Oaks. Rain In Holland is not in the race and (2) PERFECT WITNESS and (5) SPRINKLES, who have also run second to the champion, will be hoping to take advantage. The latter could regain the spring in her step away from Turffontein. Rain In Holland's stablemate (1) MARIGOLD HOTEL has shown top-class promise and can threaten if he stays. The beautifully bred (8) SILVER DARLING caught the eye in the Guineas. If she settles, she can show her class.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

It is an exciting renewal of the Daily News 2000 with three Grade 1 winners looking for No. 2 and a host of classy types who could enjoy the track and trip. (1) POMP AND POWER did well to finish third in the Guineas on local debut. He should have come on nicely over the distance he scored in the Cape Derby. (5) RED SAXON won a thrilling SA Classic and is obviously talented. But he was beaten by (6) SAFE PASSAGE and (7) ARAGOSTA in the Guineas. Aragosta impressed in the SA Derby and is coming along in leaps and bounds. (3) SENSO UNICO and (9) WATERBERRY LANE need to be taken seriously as well.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(6) AQUA BOLT caught the eye the one time he raced on the turf at this venue. If the going is soft, he should have every chance. (4) AFTER THE RAIN, who loves racing up front, is the one to catch. He impressed before over further and put up a brave show in the Queen's Plate. (8) CAPTAIN WHO will enjoy a fast pace. With a light weight, he could time it right. (7) SPYDAS CORNER needed his last run and is overdue.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

Trainer Sean Tarry holds a strong hand with top division handicappers (1) INDLAMU and (3) BOWIE. Bowie is in good form, has drawn well and could be hard to catch. Indlamu, while not the most consistent, has ability on his day and could get a good run in transit from Gate 1. (10) MASTER OF DESTINY is holding form. He races for a stable that has been churning out the winners. But he needs to overcome the widest gate. (8) CITY BY THE SEA brings fair form from the Highveld. If he takes to the track should be right there.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(4) IDEAL ACT has been winning with ease but his merit rating is up. This could make it tough, but he has made further progress. (3) PASSAGE OF POWER choked up in the Grade 2 Guineas. He could bounce back, dropping in class. (10) FULL BLAST was a bit disappointing last time but may not have enjoyed the Polytrack. He is the value option. (13) FATEFUL DAY came from an impossible position to win last time but has to repeat from a bad draw this time.