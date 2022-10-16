Polo: Space-Executive capture Singapore Urban Polo crown

Space-Executive's (from left) Ang Roon Kai; JJ Humbert and Daniel Chua celebrate with the trophy. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
David Lee
Updated
Published
24 min ago

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Urban Polo event made its comeback on Saturday with Space-Executive's (in blue) Daniel and Ivan Chua, Ang Roon Kai and JJ Humbert emerging victorious from the four-team competition.

In the final held at the Singapore Polo Club, they beat FWD's (in pink) Lawrence Kong, Ali Reda and Ravi Rathore 3-2.

The other two teams were General Assembley, comprising Tim Zee, Imran and Iqbal Jumabhoy and Ross Ainsley, and Hotel Telegraph, made up of Jane Drummond, Pei Bei and Sam Hopkinson.

The event, which was held for the first time in 2019, was making its return after being put on ice because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More On This Topic
'It's still an unbelievable appointment': S'porean referee recounts 20-year journey to World Cup
Great Eastern Women's Run host run clinic for Daughters of Tomorrow

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top