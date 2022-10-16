Polo: Space-Executive capture Singapore Urban Polo crown

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Urban Polo event made its comeback on Saturday with Space-Executive's (in blue) Daniel and Ivan Chua, Ang Roon Kai and JJ Humbert emerging victorious from the four-team competition.

In the final held at the Singapore Polo Club, they beat FWD's (in pink) Lawrence Kong, Ali Reda and Ravi Rathore 3-2.

The other two teams were General Assembley, comprising Tim Zee, Imran and Iqbal Jumabhoy and Ross Ainsley, and Hotel Telegraph, made up of Jane Drummond, Pei Bei and Sam Hopkinson.

The event, which was held for the first time in 2019, was making its return after being put on ice because of the Covid-19 pandemic.