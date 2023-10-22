Pollard's last-gasp penalty sends South Africa into World Cup final

PARIS - Handre Pollard kicked a last-gasp penalty as South Africa fought back to beat England 16-15 on Saturday and set up a Rugby World Cup final clash against fellow triple champions New Zealand.

The Springboks looked on the verge of defeat as England's kicking game worked wonders at a rainy and windy Stade de France, but a late surge through RG Snyman's try and Pollard's kick with less than three minutes left gave them a scrappy win.

England relied on the boot of Owen Farrell, who kicked four penalties and a long-range drop goal, but their limits eventually showed.

They will meet Argentina next Friday in the third-place playoff at the Stade de France. REUTERS

