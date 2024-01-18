Police threaten to disrupt airports at Paris Games over work conditions

French police officers from the Alliance Police Nationale union hold flags during a demonstration to express their concerns and to demand compensation regarding the security of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, January 18, 2024. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
French police officers from the Alliance Police Nationale union hold flags during a demonstration to express their concerns and to demand compensation regarding the security of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in front of Paris city hall in Paris, France, January 18, 2024. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
French police officers from the Alliance Police Nationale union hold flags during a demonstration to express their concerns and to demand compensation regarding the security of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, January 18, 2024. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
French police officers from the Alliance Police Nationale union hold flags during a demonstration to express their concerns and to demand compensation regarding the security of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, January 18, 2024. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
French police officers from the Alliance Police Nationale union hold flags during a demonstration to express their concerns and to demand compensation regarding the security of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, January 18, 2024. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
55 sec ago

PARIS - French police have threatened to disrupt airports during the Paris 2024 Olympics if their demands for bonuses and decent working conditions are not met, they said on Thursday.

Law enforcement officers have been demonstrating in the French capital and elsewhere demanding answers from the Ministry of Interior over their request for a 2,000-euro ($2,174.00) 'Olympic bonus' and guarantees that "social measures", notably on child care during the summer, will be approved.

Thursday is a strike day for the few police employees who have the right to stop working - forensics and some members of the administration.

"We will cause fear (if our demands are not met)," Chafia Boutara, administrative secretary at the Alliance Police union told Reuters as a dozen police officers demonstrated and lit blue flares in front of the Paris city hall.

"There will be tougher actions. We will block airports with officers taking not three minutes but 25 to check passports. Then you'll see that the boss of Aeroport de Paris will pick up his phone and call the government."

Last week police officers paraded on open-top buses through Paris to urge the authorities to accelerate talks about labour conditions and pay during the July 26-Aug. 11 Olympics.

Starting in the middle of the national holiday season, the Olympics are set to put a further strain on Paris's workforce amid heightened security threats and chronic staffing shortages in the police, hospitals and public transport.

Some 30,000 police officers and soldiers will be mobilised to secure the opening ceremony on July 26, when some 500,000 people are expected to watch athletes and delegations sail along the Seine river.

"The ministry needs to understand that we're 13 unions in this," Mickael Vinard, head of the police forensics union, told Reuters.

"We serve the State. We want the Olympics to be a success but our authorities have been turning a deaf ear to our demands. They should have anticipated that child care services will be closed, for instance.

"We want the people who come to Paris, Lille, Marseille or Tahiti for the Olympics to be safe."

The surfing events at the Games are scheduled to be held on the Tahiti site of Teahupo’o REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top