Pole vault king Armand Duplantis records season best but misses world record

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France - Pole vault star Armand Duplantis broke through six metres for the first time this season on Feb 22 but agonisingly just missed out on improving his world record.

The Swede triumphed at the All Star Perche event at Clermont in France with 6.02m.

It was the Olympic champion’s best effort this year, coming just a week out from the world indoor championships in Glasgow.

Despite the frantic support of the 5,000-strong crowd, 24-year-old Duplantis failed at a new record height of 6.24m, just brushing the bar on his second attempt.

“Yes,” he said when asked if he thought the world record had been improved.

“I almost succeeded. It was very close. But everything has to be perfect.

“I’m not going to complain too much, I jumped really well. It’s without a doubt my best meeting of the season. I knew I was at this level, I knew I could tackle 6.24m, I’m not that surprised.”

Earlier he had cruised over at 5.72m, 5.92m and then 6.02m, comfortably bettering the six metres of America’s Chris Nilsen which had been the best of 2024.

Behind Duplantis, Thibaut Collet of France took second place with 5.92m ahead of Sam Kendricks of the United States on countback.

Before Thursday, Duplantis had fallen well short of 6m in his two appearances, starting at Astana in January. His best jump was 5.92m at a competition named after him, the Mondo Classic, in Upsala, Sweden on February 6. AFP