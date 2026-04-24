Poland to host European Athletics Championships for first time in 2028

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April 24 - Poland will host the European Athletics Championships for the first time with Silesia chosen as the venue for the 2028 edition, European Athletics confirmed on Friday.

The announcement came on the first day of the European Athletics Council Meeting in Birmingham, host of this year's championships in August.

The 2028 championships will take place at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow - which hosts the annual Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, part of the Diamond League - from June 3-8, one month before the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

"This will be the fourth time the European Athletics Championships will take place in the same year as the Olympic Games," European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov said in a statement.

"And it is not an exaggeration to say that Silesia 2028 will provide us with a glimpse into the future."

Poland is the sixth most successful nation at the European Athletics Championships, which were first held in 1934, with 59 gold medals and 185 medals in total. REUTERS