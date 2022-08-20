Poh ready to give her all

She is a sporty boss who used to represent her schools in badminton, javelin, discus and cross-country competitions.

The Changi Airport Group senior vice-president is also a busy bee, as she also serves as a Member of Parliament for Sembawang GRC.

Yesterday, Poh Li San confirmed she wants another hat and succeed Ellen Lee as Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) president, with the duo stating they do not know of any challengers.

The biennial STTA elections will take place at its closed-door annual general meeting on Aug 29, and nominations close on Monday.

Poh, who still runs, swims and does triathlons, said: "Sports have always been a part of my life. I have been serving as Ellen's deputy for the past two years and in recent months, I was particularly moved by how close the team worked together, and also their passion, determination and fighting spirit.

"While I don't do competitive sports any more... I can help younger players who are in that competitive sports space to really unleash their full potential."

The 46-year-old added that her short-term goals would be to help the players prepare well for next year's SEA Games and Asian Games, and qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

To this end, she announced the STTA has already secured playing stints for Zeng Jian in France and Koen Pang in Germany, while discussions are ongoing for Clarence Chew and Goi Rui Xuan to train and compete in foreign leagues.

Poh's long-term plans are to build a strong and sustainable youth development pipeline, an ecosystem with a bigger emphasis on sports science to optimise athlete performance and recovery, and also corporate support to provide career options for paddlers during and after their playing careers.

As Lee's deputy, she has had a front-row view of the challenges. Lee was elected STTA president in 2014, when Singapore table tennis was on a high after a successful foreign talent recruitment yielded three Olympic medals.

Since then, the Olympic medals have dried up and the team's Commonwealth and regional dominance has waned with the gradual phasing out and retirement of the China-born players.