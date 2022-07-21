Pogacar wins but it may be in vain

PEYRAGUDES (France) • Two-time defending Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar yesterday took his third stage win of the race, but it felt like a hollow victory more than anything.

Despite winning the 17th stage, a 129.7km mountain trek from St Gaudens to Peyragudes, he failed to make any significant inroads into yellow-jersey leader Jonas Vingegaard's lead. The Dane was second, with the duo separated by a photo finish.

Pogacar shaved just four seconds - his bonus for crossing the line first - off his rival, who still holds a commanding 2min 18sec advantage in the general ranking.

He has just three stages left before Sunday's ceremonial ride to the Champs-Elysees in Paris if he is to win the race for the third straight time.

Today's stage 18 is considered the hardest of the Tour - a 143.2km ride from Lourdes to Hautacam in the Pyrenees mountains and Pogacar revealed he intends to make another move against Vingegaard, Jumbo-Visma's co-leader, in what will be the final high-altitude test of the race.

The wearer of the "King of the Mountains" polka-dot jersey for the past two Tour races said yesterday: "We can all be proud because without them we cannot try more. We see tomorrow as another chance but for now I am happy.

"I gave absolutely everything and I know that I need to win, there's no other way, so I gave it all for the team and I was so happy. Yeah, I am optimistic. I think tomorrow is a more hard day and we can try again tomorrow."

Pogacar will have to find a way to attack Vingegaard by relying on his UAE Team Emirates teammates for support.

His team were further weakened yesterday after key lieutenant Rafal Majka pulled out of the Tour with a thigh muscle tear, reducing their contingent to just four riders.

But UAE teammate Brandon McNulty did his part in trying to box out Vingegaard, with the American finishing third, while fellow support rider Mikkel Bjerg also contributed.

Pogacar is hopeful his team can muster more of the same in the last three stages, adding: "To take the stage win is incredible - the way we rode today with four (riders), without Rafal. I felt so good with the pace, Brandon and Mikkel were so great today."

Ineos Grenadiers' 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas dug deep to finish fourth to retain third place in the general ranking. In the process, the 36-year-old extended his lead over fourth-placed Nairo Quintana to 2min 57sec.

REUTERS

TOUR DE FRANCE

Stage 18: Singtel TV Ch 116, 7pm