Pogacar to miss worlds after season-ending Vuelta crash

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The 27-year-old was bidding to become only the fourth rider to complete a Tour-Vuelta double in the same season.

PARIS – Tadej Pogacar will end his season prematurely after undergoing surgery on a fractured collarbone sustained in a crash at the Vuelta a Espana, he said on Sept 5, with the injury ruling him out of the September world championships.

“Of course, this isn’t the way I wanted my season to finish. Right now, the most important thing is to recover properly and give my body the time it needs,” Pogacar said in a UAE Team Emirates statement.

The five-time Tour de France champion crashed out of the Vuelta last weekend and was taken to hospital after a heavy fall on stage eight. He also suffered a concussion and cervical fracture, along with multiple cuts and bruises.

Pogacar had been leading by a massive 3min 50sec a week into the 21-day race and was the overwhelming favourite for victory in his bid to complete a career clean sweep of the three Grand Tours.

In July, Pogacar joined an elite club of five-time Tour de France winners with Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

The 27-year-old was bidding to become only the fourth rider to complete a Tour-Vuelta double in the same season.

“It has been a season with many special moments and I’m proud of what we achieved together. Now I’ll focus on getting healthy, supporting the guys from home, and coming back next year ready for what’s ahead,” said Pogacar.

The Slovenian star had planned to target a record-equalling third world road race title in Montreal later in September before eyeing a sixth straight Giro di Lombardia victory in October.

“Tadej is progressing well following surgery and we are very satisfied with his recovery to this point,” said team medical director Adrian Rotunno.

“However, given the combination of his injuries... we have taken the decision, together with Tadej, that he will not return to competition this season.” AFP