Pogacar powers to win number five in weather-hit Giro stage

Tadej Pogacar ended a day of chaos at the Giro d'Italia in familiar fashion on Tuesday as he powered to victory on stage 16 to further extend his massive lead in the general classification.

The Slovenian made light of torrential rain to ride away from his rivals on the summit finish at the ski resort of Val Gardena, taking his fifth stage at this year's race.

Giro debutant Pogacar now leads the standings by more than seven minutes and barring misfortune in the next few days, looks assured of reaching Rome with the maglia rosa on his back.

As he crossed the line he held up his hand to count off his stage wins in what has been a dominant Giro.

Giulio Pellizzari, the last of a breakaway group to keep Pogacar at bay, was second while Dani Martinez, third, moved above Geraint Thomas into second place in the overall standings.

Freezing rain in the South Tyrol mountains meant the stage was cut short to 121km after a stand-off between organisers and the riders over concerns about the weather. REUTERS