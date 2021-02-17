Podcast: Victoria Lee on hype, pressure and siblings ahead of pro MMA debut

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 121: Victoria Lee on hype, pressure and siblings ahead of pro MMA debut

9:45 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast.

This week, sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz talks to Victoria Lee, the 16-year-old sister of One Championship mixed martial arts (MMA) world champions Christian and Angela.

Victoria will make her professional MMA debut against Thailand’s Sunisa Srisen at One Championship’s Fists of Fury event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 26.

The junior at Mililani High School in Hawaii talks about her preparations for her big fight.

What does Victoria think about the possibility of an atomweight MMA fight against her sister in the future?

They discuss:

1. How to handle all the hype and pressure (1:06)

2. Comparisons with her older siblings (3:20)

3. What can fans expect in Victoria’s debut? (5:51)

4. The Lee MMA family’s ‘hitlist’ when in S’pore (8:24)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Penelope Lee

