LONDON – The mention of Liverpool must bring regret to Mauricio Pochettino.

Under the Argentinian, Tottenham Hotspur reached their first Champions League final in June 2019 at Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium, where they faced Liverpool. Slimmed down and buffed up for the occasion, Pochettino talked his best game in the build-up, matching even Jurgen Klopp for charisma and showmanship.