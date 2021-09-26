Please stop fiddling with my television programming

My television is smart. At least that’s what the salesman said. It has me hooked. It’s seduced me with news, orang utans and sport. Especially the last named. It gives us so much of it, Raducanu tonight, Ronaldo tomorrow, Ryder Cup next, that we can’t let it go.

Even when they up the rate or alter a package or a channel exits, I mumble, mutter, curse and then sign on again. The box has changed, but the idiot?