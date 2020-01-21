Playgrounds in 10 primary schools, 16 kindergartens to double in size by 2024

SINGAPORE - Playgrounds in 10 primary schools and 16 kindergartens here will double in size by 2024, Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung said on Tuesday (Jan 21) to encourage kids to be more physically active.

The current playgrounds are 120 sq m in size and will be increased to 240 sq m. Work will begin in phases from this year.

Outdoor playgrounds in Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens will also be expanded to 160 sq m, while all outdoor courts in primary and secondary schools will be refitted with acrylic-coated surfaces, which are more conducive and safer for physical activities and sports.

Mr Ong made these announcements during the opening ceremony of this year's National School Games (NSG) at the OCBC Arena at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Another 40 primary and secondary schools that do not have a covered basketball court will be provided with shelters. This is part of the MOE's push to ensure that all schools here are equipped with at least three covered play courts (a multi-purpose hall, an indoor sports hall and a sheltered basketball court).

The ministry will also expand its efforts to offer more playing opportunities for student athletes at the NSG.

It will begin a pilot study with several primary schools to remove selection trials in a bid to let students participate in a co-curricular activity (CCA) of their choice.

This is the latest step by MOE to encourage kids to play sports.



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung with CHIJ Our Lady Of The Nativity pupils after playing a game of netball with them at the National School Games opening ceremon. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG





Last year, it tweaked the format of the NSG junior division (for pupils aged nine to 11). Among the changes were removing individual events in some sports, and rewarding participation instead of finishing first. These moves were to give children, even the less skilled, a chance to take part in the national games.

The MOE will also continue its three-year pilot, which began last year, on the feasibility of providing Strategic-Partnership CCAs (SP-CCAs) with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

Under this programme, students are able to pursue their sporting interest and represent their school in national competitions, even if the school does not offer the sport as a CCA. Students also receive CCA points recognition.