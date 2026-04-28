Players divided as BWF ratifies 15-point scoring system

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Asian Games - Hangzhou 2022 - Badminton - Binjiang Gymnasium, Hangzhou, China - October 7, 2023 China's Shi Yuqi in action during his Men's Singles final against China's Li Shifeng REUTERS/Weixiang Lim

April 28 - The badminton world remains divided over a new 15-point scoring system which comes into force in January and will be used at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with some welcoming quicker matches while others warning it could be a disadvantage to younger players.

The new system, ratified by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) at its annual general meeting on Saturday, means players will need 15 points to win a game instead of 21, with matches played under a best-of-three format.

The BWF has said the change is aimed at producing shorter and more interesting matches, benefiting players through reduced physical load while offering broadcasters and organisers scheduling flexibility.

China's world champion Shi Yuqi said he would need some time to adjust to the system.

"Shorter matches mean less demand on physical conditioning, but at the same time, the pressure from opponents, especially younger ones, will be stronger," he added.

"I will need to be more mentally focused and fully engaged from the start."

China's Zheng Siwei, who won mixed doubles gold at Paris 2024, said the switch would not be welcomed by everyone.

"The current top players, especially the younger ones, I don't think they want this kind of reform," Zheng said.

"For them, shorter games will make the advantage much more obvious. For older players, it may actually extend their careers. With 15-point games, we're going to see new styles and tactics, and perhaps unexpected champions emerge."

Former world number one Lee Chong Wei, who retired in 2019, was sceptical about the change.

"If this 15-point system is really going ahead, I wouldn't be surprised if 36-year-old Chou Tien-chen keeps playing or even if I end up coming back to the court myself," the 43-year-old said.

Hong Kong mixed doubles player Tse Ying Suet had previously indicated she might retire after this year's Asian Games but said she may reconsider that decision.

"It gives our coach another reason to persuade me to keep playing," the 34-year-old said. "Given my age and fitness, 15 points is tempting, but I'm still a bit hesitant and torn." REUTERS