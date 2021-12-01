Pistorius moved to a new prison for parole

JOHANNESBURG • Former South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius has been moved to another facility as part of his parole process after serving half his sentence for murdering his girlfriend, prison services said on Monday.

Known as the "Blade Runner" during his time as an athlete, he has served more than half of his 13-year jail term, the minimum required to qualify for parole, for shooting his model-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

He was transferred from South Africa's administrative capital Pretoria to a prison in the southern city of Gqeberha, formerly called Port Elizabeth.

"Oscar Pistorius... will stay there until the process for his parole ends," a South African Correctional Services spokesman said.

Pistorius killed Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine's Day in 2013 when he fired four times through the door of his bedroom toilet.

The double amputee was found guilty of manslaughter in 2014 and sentenced to six years in jail, but the conviction was later upgraded to murder in 2015, resulting in a 13-year term.

Pistorius, 35, has always denied the murder, saying he was convinced a thief had broken into his ultra-secure Pretoria home.

Tania Koen, a lawyer for the victim's family, said the prison services would send social workers to talk to the parents and prepare them for the application process.

"The matter is now in the hands of correctional services," Koen added.

She had previously explained that the announcement of possible parole had come as a shock to the victim's parents, June and Barry, but they were prepared to meet Pistorius.

Before the parole process can begin, the department needs to conduct a dialogue with the victim's family and the offender.

Pistorius became a world star when he raced against able-bodied athletes in the 400m at the 2012 London Olympics and was once the face of disability sport.

