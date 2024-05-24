Pioli leaves Milan after disappointing season

MILAN - Stefano Pioli has left AC Milan, the Serie A club announced on Friday, after a season of disappointing results.

The 19-time Italian champions ended up in second place this season, miles behind champions Inter Milan, and had a lacklustre run in the Champions League and the domestic cups.

"AC Milan extends heartfelt thanks to Stefano Pioli and his entire staff for leading the first team over the past five years, securing an unforgettable League title and re-establishing AC Milan's consistent presence in the top European competition," the club said.

"Stefano's professionalism and human touch have significantly contributed to the growth of the squad, embodying the club's core values from day one."

Pioli, who led the Rossoneri to their first Serie A title in over a decade in 2022, was brought on board in 2019.

Milan, the seven-times European champions, bowed out of the Champions League in the group stage, as well as the Coppa Italia after reaching the quarter-finals.

Milan host Salernitana in their final league game of the season on Saturday. REUTERS