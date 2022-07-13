Pinheiro stays on Tiger Roar

Bernardo Pinheiro gets to keep the Tiger Roar ride after all in the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) this Sunday.

After the one-off pairing finished third in the Group 2 Stewards' Cup (1,600m) on June 26, trainer Michael Clements advised that Simon Kok would take over in the Derby.

By Monday, his employment pass was, however, still not through yet, prompting connections to revert to Pinheiro.

"Owners agreed to have Pinheiro back as he's already ridden the horse," said Clements. "He should be wiser from the first ride, know him better."

After replacing fellow Brazilian jockey Manoel Nunes at the first call-up, Pinheiro had all but given up hope of a second chance on the son of Wandjina.

"I was not supposed to ride him in the Stewards' Cup, but he ran well," he said. "We drifted out and lost 11/2 lengths at the home turn. The extra 200m on the long course will suit him."

Michael Lee